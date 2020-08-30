Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Mets place Betances, Matz on injured list

Associated PressAug 30, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have placed struggling pitchers Dellin Betances and Steven Matz on the injured list, one day after they both made appearances against the New York Yankees.

Betances landed on the injured list with right lat tightness. Matz was placed on the IL with left shoulder discomfort and will see a doctor Monday to determine the next step.

Betances threw a wild pitch on Saturday in the ninth inning that allowed Clint Frazier to score the winning run to give the Yankees a 2-1 win.

“I definitely felt like I didn’t have anything today,” Betances said.

Manager Luis Rojas said he did not think this injury was related to the lat strain that sidelined him for most of last season with the Yankees.

The Mets signed Betances to a one-year deal with a player option for 2021 in December. The deal will guarantee him $10.5 million.

The New York native is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in 13 appearances this season. He is averaging 93.2 mph on his fastball, down from the 97.8 he averaged on the pitch in 2018, his last of five straight seasons with at least 100 strikeouts.

In 2018, Betances made 66 appearances, with a 2.70 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings. He was the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons.

Matz was moved to the bullpen and felt discomfort in a relief appearance on Saturday.

Matz is 0-4 with an 8.63 ERA in six appearances and Saturday was his first time in relief this season. He allowed four combined runs in his first two starts, but was tagged for 19 runs in his next three starts and pulled from the rotation after allowing six runs in a 6-2 loss at Philadelphia on Aug. 15.

Matz made his debut for the Mets in 2015, but he has spent time on the injured list in every season.

He missed nearly two months as a rookie with a lat injury, missed the final month of 2016 with left shoulder tightness and had two stints on the injured list in 2017 with left elbow injuries.

Matz briefly was sidelined in the previous two seasons and Sunday said the injury was a surprise because of how well he had been feeling.

“I was feeling so good coming in,” Matz said. “My arm was feeling really strong and healthy, so I’m pretty bummed about it.”

To replace Matz and Betances on the active roster, the Mets recalled right-handed relievers Drew Smith and Franklyn Kilome from the alternate site in Brooklyn.

Mariners send C Nola to San Diego as part of 7-player trade

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 1:58 AM EDT
SEATTLE — Seattle and San Diego completed a seven-player trade Sunday night, with catcher Austin Nola joining the contending Padres and prized outfield prospect Taylor Trammel going to the Mariners as centerpieces of the deal.

Seattle sent Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, while Trammell led a list of youngsters headed back to the Mariners. Also going to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Munoz.

Nola has the versatility to play several positions. He played first, second and third base, and both corner outfield positions last season for Seattle. This season, Nola has started 23 games behind the plate and two at first base.

Nola is hitting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 games, and his defense behind the plate has been praised by Seattle manager Scott Servais after Nola came up through the minors as a middle infielder. He’s the older brother of Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Altavilla has been part of Seattle’s bullpen since 2016 but has appeared in more than 22 games only once. This season, Altavilla is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 13 appearances.

Adams has not pitched this season while still recovering after tearing his ACL last September. Adams took part in the early stages of Seattle’s summer camp, but the team admitted he was pushed a little too soon and wanted to wait until he was fully recovered.

Trammell is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Padres organization, while Munoz – who was considered San Diego’s closer of the future before undergoing Tommy John surgery in March – made his debut in the majors last season.

“We are excited to add four talented players to the Mariners organization, all of whom are playing in their age-25 or younger seasons,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

It’s a massive haul for Seattle and adds another piece to a future group of outfielders that could help the Mariners end their playoff drought. Trammell joins a group that includes current center fielder Kyle Lewis and top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, all of whom should be in the majors in the next two years.

Trammell was traded from Cincinnati to San Diego last year at the trade deadline.

Munoz appeared in 22 games last season for the Padres and was regularly clocked above 100 mph with his fastball. He had a 3.91 ERA in 22 appearances.

France has appeared in 20 games this season for the Padres and is hitting .309 with two home runs and 10 RBIs and can play both corner infield positions.

Later, the Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes.

Castro will be a free agent this winter after agreeing to a $6.85 million, one-year deal with the Angels in January. The 33-year-old batted .192 with two homers and six RBIs over his 18 games with Los Angeles, but the longtime Astros and Twins backstop is a strong defensive catcher and normally a solid hitter who has produced at least 10 homers in six seasons of his career.