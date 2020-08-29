Nationals sign longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENVER — The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.

San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagan and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency. But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow. Pomeranz was on the IL with a strained left shoulder before he was activated on Saturday.

Enter Rosenthal, who is in the middle of a rebound season after struggling with injuries and poor performance in recent years. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.

“We’re excited to have him in,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Lot of history, of experience at the back end of bullpens and closing games. He’s been having a great year in Kansas City. We’re excited to get his addition to our group.”

San Diego began the day in second in the NL West with a 20-14 record. Tingler said the team hopes Rosenthal can join the club in time for Sunday’s game at Colorado.

The last-place Royals obtained outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named in the deal. General manager Dayton Moore said Olivares will report to the team’s alternate training site.

“This made a lot of sense for us at this time,” Moore said. “I wish we’d be adding at this time, but it was nice to get a player back that’s a good fit and will improve our team for the future.

“By no means are we giving up hope. I believe and everyone believes we have enough talent to make things interesting in the last month.”

The 24-year-old Olivares hit .176 with a homer and three RBIs in 13 games with the Padres after making his major league debut on July 25. He batted .285 with 18 homers, 77 RBIs and 35 steals in 127 games with Double-A Amarillo last year.

The trade deadline for the pandemic-delayed season is on Monday.