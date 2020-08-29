Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A-Rod, J-Lo out of Mets’ bidding amid report Cohen set to buy

Associated PressAug 29, 2020, 12:25 AM EDT
NEW YORK — Former major league star Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have backed out of the bidding to purchase the New York Mets amid reports that the Wilpon family is finalizing a deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

Rodriguez announced Friday night that despite “a fully funded offer at a record price,” their group was pulling its offer.

“The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well,” the celebrity couple said in a statement.

CNBC reported Friday night that Cohen had entered final negotiations and was expected to finalize a deal with the team in the coming days. The Mets declined to comment.

Cohen also entered negotiations to purchase the Mets last year, but the deal fell apart in February. The hedge fund manager bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million. The deal under discussion would have seen him acquire an 80% controlling share in a transaction that values the team at $2.6 billion, and the Wilpons would have remained in place for five years.

Rodriguez and Lopez emerged as potential buyers after Cohen’s first negotiations fell apart.

“Alex and I are so disappointed!!,” Lopez wrote on Twitter. “We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever”

Report: Athletics acquire La Stella from Angels for Barreto

Associated PressAug 29, 2020, 12:55 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two people with knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the Oakland Athletics have acquired 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the clubs hadn’t announced the deal.

La Stella has a $3.25 million, one-year contract that pays $1,203,704 prorated with the Angels, who acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in November 2018. He is batting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season while playing second base and first base for struggling Los Angeles, which began Friday in last place in the American League.

The trade adds another potent veteran bat to the AL West-leading A’s, along with depth and versatility at key infield positions. La Stella also was an exceptional pinch-hitter for the Chicago Cubs before emerging as an everyday player with Los Angeles, and that skill could be valuable once again in a postseason run.

La Stella became a first-time All-Star at 30 last season with the Angels after a career spent mostly as a pinch-hitting specialist with the Cubs. He didn’t get to play in the All-Star Game because he broke his leg on a foul ball shortly after being selected, but he fought to return to the Angels’ lineup late in the season.

La Stella batted .295 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in just 80 games last season for the Halos.

Barreto has barely played recently for the A’s, with the former elite prospect struggling to be consistent in the majors. He is only 0 for 10 at the plate this season with Tony Kemp playing almost every day at second base, although Barreto remains a solid defensive player.

Barreto has a $568,500, one-year contract that pays $210,556 prorated. He could be eligible for arbitration for the first time after the 2021 season.

Barreto doesn’t have a clear role with the Angels, who already have budding star David Fletcher playing every day at second base after shortstop Andrelton Simmons‘ return from a sprained ankle. Luis Rengifo backs up at both spots.