Yankees place Judge on IL, promote prospect Florial

Aug 28, 2020
NEW YORK — The Yankees have placed right fielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured with a strained left calf just days after the star slugger returned.

Judge was activated Wednesday but aggravated the injury in a game at Atlanta and was removed in the sixth inning. He was added back to the IL on Friday before the opener of a doubleheader against the Mets.

New York promoted top outfield prospect Estevan Florial to be the 29th man, batting the 22-year-old seventh and starting him in center field.

Florial has blazing speed, big power and one of the strongest arms in baseball, but also hasn’t played above Class A, where he hit .237 with eight home runs last year. Florial had been working out at the team’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Third baseman Gio Urshela was also sidelined Friday with a bone spur in his right elbow and is considered day to day. New York also promoted recently acquired shortstop Jordy Mercer from the alternate site and released left-hander Luis Avilan.

Judge has now been sent to the injured list four times in the past three seasons. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was hopeful that Judge wouldn’t miss much more than the 10 days this time but didn’t have a firm timetable.

The 27-year-old Judge is batting .292 with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.081 OPS in 18 games.

“The way he competes, the way he prepares, the way he goes about playing the is game I have so much respect for, so I just hurt for him,” Boone said.

Judge rejoins a Yankees injured list loaded with All-Stars: outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres, and left-handers James Paxton and Zack Britton have all been sent to the IL in the past two weeks.

New York is hoping to get LeMahieu back at some point this weekend.

Report: Athletics acquire La Stella from Angels for Barreto

Aug 29, 2020
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two people with knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the Oakland Athletics have acquired 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the clubs hadn’t announced the deal.

La Stella has a $3.25 million, one-year contract that pays $1,203,704 prorated with the Angels, who acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in November 2018. He is batting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season while playing second base and first base for struggling Los Angeles, which began Friday in last place in the American League.

The trade adds another potent veteran bat to the AL West-leading A’s, along with depth and versatility at key infield positions. La Stella also was an exceptional pinch-hitter for the Chicago Cubs before emerging as an everyday player with Los Angeles, and that skill could be valuable once again in a postseason run.

La Stella became a first-time All-Star at 30 last season with the Angels after a career spent mostly as a pinch-hitting specialist with the Cubs. He didn’t get to play in the All-Star Game because he broke his leg on a foul ball shortly after being selected, but he fought to return to the Angels’ lineup late in the season.

La Stella batted .295 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in just 80 games last season for the Halos.

Barreto has barely played recently for the A’s, with the former elite prospect struggling to be consistent in the majors. He is only 0 for 10 at the plate this season with Tony Kemp playing almost every day at second base, although Barreto remains a solid defensive player.

Barreto has a $568,500, one-year contract that pays $210,556 prorated. He could be eligible for arbitration for the first time after the 2021 season.

Barreto doesn’t have a clear role with the Angels, who already have budding star David Fletcher playing every day at second base after shortstop Andrelton Simmons‘ return from a sprained ankle. Luis Rengifo backs up at both spots.