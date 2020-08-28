Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox acquire OF Jarrod Dyson in trade with Pirates

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson in a trade with Pittsburgh on Friday and reinstated Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list.

Dyson is batting just .157 (8 for 57) this season, but he swiped 30 bags last year. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and could serve as a valuable pinch runner for Chicago as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2008.

The White Sox sent international signing bonus pool money to the last-place Pirates for the 36-year-old Dyson, who is a .245 career hitter with 254 steals in 879 games. He just faced Chicago on Tuesday night, going 0 for 3 while Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory for the White Sox.

Dyson was the odd man out for Pittsburgh after it claimed outfielder Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto on Thursday.

To make room for Dyson on the roster, Chicago designated outfielder Nicky Delmonico for assignment and optioned outfielder Luis Gonzalez to its alternate training site in Schaumburg.

Madrigal, one of Chicago’s top prospects, made his big league debut July 31, but he separated his left shoulder in his fifth game with the team. The 23-year-old second baseman was selected by the White Sox with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Schaumburg to create a spot for Madrigal.

Report: Athletics acquire La Stella from Angels for Barreto

Associated PressAug 29, 2020, 12:55 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two people with knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the Oakland Athletics have acquired 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the clubs hadn’t announced the deal.

La Stella has a $3.25 million, one-year contract that pays $1,203,704 prorated with the Angels, who acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in November 2018. He is batting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season while playing second base and first base for struggling Los Angeles, which began Friday in last place in the American League.

The trade adds another potent veteran bat to the AL West-leading A’s, along with depth and versatility at key infield positions. La Stella also was an exceptional pinch-hitter for the Chicago Cubs before emerging as an everyday player with Los Angeles, and that skill could be valuable once again in a postseason run.

La Stella became a first-time All-Star at 30 last season with the Angels after a career spent mostly as a pinch-hitting specialist with the Cubs. He didn’t get to play in the All-Star Game because he broke his leg on a foul ball shortly after being selected, but he fought to return to the Angels’ lineup late in the season.

La Stella batted .295 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in just 80 games last season for the Halos.

Barreto has barely played recently for the A’s, with the former elite prospect struggling to be consistent in the majors. He is only 0 for 10 at the plate this season with Tony Kemp playing almost every day at second base, although Barreto remains a solid defensive player.

Barreto has a $568,500, one-year contract that pays $210,556 prorated. He could be eligible for arbitration for the first time after the 2021 season.

Barreto doesn’t have a clear role with the Angels, who already have budding star David Fletcher playing every day at second base after shortstop Andrelton Simmons‘ return from a sprained ankle. Luis Rengifo backs up at both spots.