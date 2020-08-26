Getty Images

Reds-Brewers, Mariners-Padres, Dodgers-Giants postponed

Associated PressAug 26, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE — Three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape drove the decisions in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.

“There are serious issues in this country,” Seattle’s Dee Gordon tweeted. “For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal. This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends. Our team voted unanimously not to play tonight.”

Other MLB games had finished, were in progress or just about to start as the announcements were made. Some players, such as outfielders Jason Heyward of the Cubs and Matt Kemp of the Rockies, sat out while their teams played.

All three postponed games will be made up as doubleheaders Thursday. There was the possibility, too, that other games around the majors could affected – two days before MLB was set to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

The baseball postponements came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Three WNBA games also were called off inside the league’s bubble in Bradenton, Florida.

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice,” MLB said in a statement.

Said players’ union head Tony Clark: “At this critical time, players have been deeply affected by the recent events in Wisconsin and by similar events in other parts of the country. We are proud of the stand that our players have taken, and we remain committed to supporting their efforts to effect change in MLB communities and beyond.”

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.

Brewers star Christian Yelich said he exchanged texts with Bucks guard Pat Connaughton to let him know they wouldn’t be playing at Miller Park and that “we wanted to be united with them in what they started.”

Brewers player representative Brent Suter said he informed Cincinnati’s Mike Moustakas and pitcher Wade Miley — both former Brewers — of the decision.

“They just said flat out, `We support you guys no matter what. Whatever you decide to do, we’re all in favor. We want to follow your lead,”‘ Suter said. “So that was a great comfort for us going to the meeting.”

Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who is Black, told his teammates he was sitting out and they backed him.

“For me, I think no matter what, I wasn’t going to play tonight,” Betts said.

“I have to use my platform to at least get the ball rolling,” he said.

Once Betts made his decision, the Dodgers stood by him, ace Clayton Kershaw said.

“More than anything as a teammate of Mookie’s, as a member of this team … as a white player on this team is how do we show support? What’s something tangible that we can do to help our black brothers on this team?” Kershaw said.

A sprinkling of players from the Dodgers and Giants were loosening up and the grounds crew was prepping the field at Oracle Park when the game was postponed.

“My cousin got shot and killed. My father was one of the first black men in his high school,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, son of an African American father and Japanese mother. “It was just more of getting everyone together and sharing our thoughts. … Collectively, ultimately we came to the consensus that we shouldn’t play today.”

Kemp, who is Black, announced on social media he would skip Colorado’s game in Arizona “in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer.”

“I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel,” he wrote. “In a world where we are the ones who need to remain calm while a trained professional points a gun in our face; a world where the people in uniforms who took an oath to protect us are the same ones killing us; a world where we become hashtags before we even reach our potential; we must stand together, speak out, protest, and be the change we demand, require, and need so bad.”

Mets slugger Dom Smith, a Black man who has spoken about his experiences in a predominantly white sport, took a knee for the national anthem for the first time this season. New York pitcher Robert Gsellman, who is white, wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt instead of a uniform as he watched from the stands behind the dugout.

Heyward, who is also Black, was removed from Chicago’s lineup shortly before first pitch in Detroit.

“There were multiple guys saying they weren’t comfortable going out there and playing if I wasn’t going to go out there. They didn’t want to leave me hanging,” Heyward said. “I let them know, encouraged them – no, go play the game. I don’t think the game should be canceled. But I think I have to do what I have to do.”

Dexter Fowler, who is Black, and Jack Flaherty, who is white, opted not to participate in St. Louis’ game against Kansas City. The team tweeted that it supported the decision.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said he hadn’t heard about the movement before a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

“I just now started reading what was happening and what was going on. I will say this, though. I’m proud of the NBA. I’m proud of all the people who stand for justice,” he said. “It’s horrible. We need change.”

“I’m going to talk to the players. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I get it,” he said, choking up.

Toronto slugger Rowdy Tellez said the Blue Jays would meet Thursday to decide a course of action.

“It’s going to be a great team discussion and probably a very emotional one for a lot of guys that know what it’s like,” he said.

Giolito pitches first no-hitter of year; White Sox top Pirates

Associated PressAug 25, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito quietly walked to the mound for the ninth inning, piped-in fake crowd noise wafting through the ballpark and cardboard cutouts dotting the stands.

Moments later, the Chicago White Sox right-hander threw the final pitch in a truly bizarre performance.

A no-fan no-no.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed season, striking out 13 in leading the White Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

“2020 has been a very strange year,” said Giolito, who conducted a postgame interview while wearing a mask. “Obviously a lot of weird stuff going on with COVID and the state of the world, so may as well throw this in the mix.”

Sounds like he didn’t mind that nobody saw it. Well, almost no one.

After right fielder Adam Engel extended on the run to catch Erik Gonzalez‘s slicing drive toward the line for the final out, the hollers of Giolito’s teammates in the middle of the diamond echoed around the stadium.

“I’m just stoked for Lucas and so happy and ecstatic and emotional for Lucas,” Engel said. “It stinks we couldn’t celebrate the way most no-hitters get celebrated.”

The smallest crowd listed for any no-hitter in the majors over the last 100 years came in 1944, when a mere 1,014 watched Cincinnati’s Clyde Shoun beat the Braves at Crosley Field.

Nowhere close to that number on this night, not with the park that holds over 40,000 closed to fans because of virus protocols.

Suffice to say, years from now when White Sox fans fondly remember Giolito’s gem, there will not be, say, 100,000 or so people claiming they were there to see it in person.

At one point early in the game, some members of grounds crew drifted in sight, but that was about it outside of the teams.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. That was only runner he permitted while throwing 101 pitches

“I’ve been working for this type of game for a while now and it’s really cool that we got it done,” Giolito said.

Giolito relied on his changeup and fastball to make quick work of the Pirates, who came into the game batting just .229 and have the worst record in the majors. Six of their starters finished the game hitting under .199 this season.

The White Sox rushed toward the mound after the final out in Giolito’s first career no-hitter. Giolito hugged catcher James McCann as the Chicago players joined the party.

The South Side of Chicago normally rattles with fireworks after a home win — this is the club that gave the game the exploding scoreboard — but the park remained silent as the dugout emptied.

Giolito, meanwhile, was locked in his own zone in the later innings, fully aware of what was at stake.

“After the seventh, six more outs, looking at who I was facing, became very, very, very possible,” he said, “and then we were able to get it done.”

Giolito said his approach never wavered.

“Just staying with the same, like, mental routine for every single pitch. One pitch at a time. Full focus, full execution, straight through the target,” he said.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history – second most to the Dodgers’ 23 – and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, with Washington’s Max Scherzer having done it in 2015.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made a nifty play on a grounder by Bryan Reynolds up the middle in the seventh to preserve the gem, helped by first baseman Jose Abreu‘s stretch at the bag.

In the ninth, Gonzalez hit a liner that Engel, a fleet center fielder for most of his career, caught on the run at knee-high height.

“Yeah man, I think I got it,” Gonzalez said. “With that at-bat, I was a little bit mad because I don’t want to be part of history.”

Giolito improved to 30-28 in his big league career. He made his debut with Washington in 2016, then was traded after that season to the White Sox in a package for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Giolito gave up a major league-high 118 earned runs in 2018, his first full season in Chicago.

“I was pretty much bottom of the league in almost every stat,” Giolito said. “I kind of had to … learn from failure to learn my true potential.”

He added: “I always envisioned that I’d throw a no-hitter in the big leagues.”

Giolito threw the first no-hitter at Guaranteed Rate Field since Minnesota’s Francisco Liriano did it in 2011.

The White Sox, who’ve won eight of their last nine, ended the Pirates’ season-best winning streak at three games.

Giolito was dominant in his previous start, too, fanning 13 against Detroit and allowing just three hits in seven innings. The victory over Pittsburgh was his third career shutout.

Chicago’s first three batters reached in the second and all three came home one at a time after Engel’s groundout and singles Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. McCann added a sacrifice fly in the third off Steven Brault (0-1).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RH reliever Keone Kela was available to pitch after leaving Friday’s loss to Milwaukee with forearm tightness. . Infielders Colin Moran (collision) and Kevin Newman (abdomen) also were on the bench after leaving Sunday’s game.

White Sox: McCann stayed in the game after being struck near his left hand by a second-inning pitch from Brault. … Jimenez appeared to be getting treatment near the mound after the celebration, but manager Rick Renteria said he walked off under his own power.

UP NEXT

LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-2, 2.65) looks for his third straight win Wednesday afternoon against Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.70).