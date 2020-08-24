Getty Images

Indians manager Francona to miss 3-game series against Twins

Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.

Francona underwent another procedure Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year.

The 61-year-old Francona already has missed 17 games and the club will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins, who lead the Indians by 1 1/2 games going into Monday’s series opener.

Interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., the team’s usual first base coach, will continue to fill in for Francona.

Francona recently said he’ll try to manage games whenever he can, but last week president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team has been encouraging him to take as long as needed before coming back.

The Indians had hoped Francona would return to the dugout at the start of this six-game homestand, but he missed the weekend series against Detroit.

Francona has been with the Indians for eight seasons. The two-time World Series winner is signed through the 2022 season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

(equals) xxxxxxxxxxxx.

Angels, Indians to play in 2021 Little League Classic

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
5 Comments

NEW YORK — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 Little League Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the matchup Sunday.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

The first Little League Classic pitted the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and the event has been held annually since. This year’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.