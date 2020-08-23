Getty Images

Mets say all virus tests negative since return from Miami

Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
NEW YORK — No additional members of the New York Mets have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused several games to be postponed.

The Mets released a statement Saturday night saying tests taken Thursday night and Friday morning by the whole traveling party that returned to New York from Miami late Thursday night all came back negative.

Test results also were negative for close contacts of those who stayed back in Miami after Thursday’s series finale against the Marlins was postponed when two members of the Mets’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

All three Subway Series games against the crosstown Yankees at Citi Field this weekend were postponed as well.

The entire traveling party from Miami will continue to get tested every day and remain in self-isolation, the Mets said.

The team’s next scheduled game is Tuesday night at home against the Marlins. The Mets said they’ll wait for more schedule information from Major League Baseball.

Angels, Indians to play in 2021 Little League Classic

Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 Little League Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the matchup Sunday.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

The first Little League Classic pitted the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and the event has been held annually since. This year’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.