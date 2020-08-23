Kris Bryant
Getty Images

Cubs’ Kris Bryant goes on IL with finger injury

Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a sprained finger.

Bryant also got an injection for his ailing left wrist on Tuesday. The injuries occurred when he made a diving attempt on Cesar Hernandez‘s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 12.

The 2016 NL MVP hasn’t played since Monday’s doubleheader split against St. Louis. The IL move is retroactive to Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Bryant is batting just .177 with 20 strikeouts in 14 games.

About three hours before Saturday night’s game with the White Sox, Cubs manager David Ross said the hope was the team could avoid putting Bryant on the IL.

The team did not announce a corresponding roster move.

Angels, Indians to play in 2021 Little League Classic

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 Little League Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the matchup Sunday.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

The first Little League Classic pitted the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and the event has been held annually since. This year’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.