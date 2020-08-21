Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Francona not ready to rejoin Indians after medical procedure

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment on Friday and will likely miss the team’s three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

At this point, it’s now known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti provided an update on the 61-year-old Francona, who has already missed 11 games this season with health issues. Francona recently revealed he’s had numerous surgeries in the past year for the condition.

Antonetti said Francona was still feeling “really uncomfortable” leading up to the procedure, which was performed at the Cleveland Clinic. The hope is the latest one will help him feel well enough to continue managing in 2020.

Antonetti was asked about the likelihood of Francona making it through the season.

“Tito said it the other day: He wants to do his best to try to manage as much as possible,” Antonetti said. “We don’t know exactly how likely that is. We continue to encourage him and try to remind him every step of the way that the most important thing is his health and well-being.

“We will continue to prioritize those and if that means there will have to be days away from the ballpark, then that’s what we’ll need to do and we’ll continue to do what we always do, which is come together and figure out how to work through things when he’s not here.”

Francona did not travel with the team on its recent trip to Detroit and Pittsburgh so he could rest and have the procedure. The Indians had hoped Francona would return to the dugout when they got back to Progressive Field, but he’s not ready.

Antonetti has been in contact with Francona during games, either watching virtually or texting.

“His spirits are great,” Antonetti said. “He’s still locked in on the team. … He’s just looking forward to feeling better.”

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to manage the team while Francona is sidelined. The Indians have won six straight overall and 20 consecutive games over Detroit.

Alomar said the coaching staff has done a nice job collaborating to make decisions that would normally be up to Francona.

Asked what he missed most about Francona, Alomar said “his voice.”

“This is his team,” the six-time All-Star catcher said. “I don’t know how players see us right now. They know that we are not the manager. They know that I’m one of the coaches and they respect me a lot, but his voice. I can’t wait for him to come back myself. I know as a group we’ve done a good job, but at the end of day, this is Terry Francona’s team.”

Francona is in his eighth season with Cleveland. He’s had other medical issues in recent years, including a hip replacement and heart surgery in 2017.

Last year, the Indians extended Francona’s contract through the 2022 season. He won World Series titles with Boston in 2004 and 2007 and was the AL’s manager of the year in 2013 and 2016 with Cleveland.

Yankees place Torres, Paxton on injured list

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres and left-hander James Paxton have joined the New York Yankees’ crowded injured list.

Torres had an MRI on Friday that revealed mild strains in his left hamstring and quad, while Paxton had an MRI on Thursday that showed a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor. Both were added to the IL on Friday.

Left-hander Luis Avilan was also placed on the injured list after an MRI on Thursday revealed left shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees were supposed to play three games against the crosstown Mets this weekend, but the Subway Series was postponed after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

The Yankees are already without star hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, as well as left-hander Zack Britton, right-hander Tommy Kahnle and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka – all on the IL. Judge was expected to be activated Saturday after recovering from a strained right calf.

Torres was injured running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third inning of a game Thursday night against AL East-leading Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old is hitting .231 with one home run in 24 games, and he’s also struggled defensively since replacing departed Didi Gregorius as the everyday shortstop.

Paxton has lacked the usual zip on his fastball this season after having back surgery in February. He allowed three runs in five innings against the Rays on Thursday, striking out eight. The 31-year-old is 1-1 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts. He can become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Yankees also traded right-handed reliever David Hale to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in exchange for righty relief prospect Addison Russ. The 31-year-old Hale pitched six innings and had one save for New York. He was designated for assignment Monday when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list.

The 25-year-old Russ has been working out at Philadelphia’s alternate site and hasn’t pitched above Double-A. He has a 2.48 ERA and 50 saves over three minor league seasons, including a 2.54 ERA and 22 saves with Double-A Reading last season.

Russ was added to New York’s 60-man roster and assigned to the alternate site.