Yankees’ Britton goes on IL with left hamstring injury

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have placed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring after he was injured in Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Britton underwent an MRI before Thursday’s game and the Yankees put him on the IL about 90 minutes before the game.
Britton replaced Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning Wednesday and allowed RBI singles to Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 4-2 loss.
He winced after getting pulled from the game with two runners on base and one out in the eighth.
Britton was the Yankees’ closer and filled in nicely while Aroldis Chapman was recovering from COVID-19. Britton converted all eight save chances before moving back to his setup role when Chapman was activated Monday.
Britton is 0-2 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 appearances this season.
Britton became the fourth Yankee to land on the injured list since Aug. 8, joining DJ LeMahieu (sprained left thumb), Aaron Judge (strained right calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (strained left hamstring).
To replace Britton, the Yankees added two pitchers from the alternate site in Scranton-Wilkes/Barre recalling Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure. Heller has a 3.38 ERA in three appearances this season and Yajure split last season between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton.
To make room for Heller and Yajure, the Yankees also optioned Miguel Andujar to the alternate site. Andujar is 2-for-21 in eight games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed two more regulars on the injured list Thursday, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline.
Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder, which he had surgery on almost a year ago. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said this issue is not connected to the labrum tear that required the operation. Buxton aggravated the discomfort with his headfirst slide into home Tuesday for the winning run in the 12th inning against Milwaukee. He’s batting .221 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 21 games this season.
Garver has a mild intercostal muscle strain on his right side, an injury suffered while swinging Wednesday against the Brewers. He’s hitting .154 with one homer and two RBIs in 17 games.
Donaldson missed his 18th straight game Thursday with a strained right calf. Starting pitcher Homer Bailey has also been on the injured list for the last three weeks with right biceps tendinitis.
Outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and catcher Ryan Jeffers were called up to fill in for Buxton and Garver. Jeffers, the team’s second-round draft pick in 2018, batted .296 with 21 homers and 82 RBIs in 167 games over his first two minor league seasons, finishing 2019 with Double-A Pensacola. He was in the lineup Thursday for his major league debut.
The Twins also made a bullpen move by optioning left-hander Lewis Thorpe to their alternate training site and recalled right-hander Zack Littell.