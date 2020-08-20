Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Ripken Jr. says he’s cancer free after March surgery

Associated PressAug 20, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.

Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. After several tests, a biopsy detected cancer.

“Got the surgery, got out, recovered,” Ripken said during a Zoom call. “All the different post-analysis said the cancer was all contained. I’m cancer free, and I can continue my normal life. I thank my lucky stars that occurred.”

Ripken, who turns 60 next week, initially decided to keep his story secret. But he figured that by sharing his experience he might encourage others to have a prostate test.

“I kind of toyed with the idea of not telling anybody about that, ever,” he said. “It feels like it was a personal issue. … It proved that if you get the diagnosis early, the outcome can be fantastic.”

Ripken became emotional when talking about the scare.

“We all know people that have had different cancers, and you wonder how it would feel if it happened to you,” he said. “I know what that feels like now.”

“One of my early reactions was to call my brother Bill (a former big league player) to make sure he was getting his regular physicals,” he added. “When you retire, that responsibility falls on you. Sometime we avoid that.”

Ripken’s hopes his ordeal might prove beneficial.

“I thought maybe my story – as great as it is because it has a happy ending – could encourage and maybe bring the awareness that you should get checked, you should go to the doctor, do all the things necessary so can you catch something like this early,” Ripken said. “Because when you do, you have a lot of options and it’s a good outcome.”

Twenty-five years ago next month, Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak by extending his own streak to 2,131. Most of those games were played when the Orioles were struggling to win, but he took pride in suiting up every day in an effort to help Baltimore win that night.

“My cancer was the same way. You can feel sorry for yourself in the beginning and say, `Why me? Why did this happen to me?”‘ he said. “Or you can deal with the reality of it and do everything you can to get past it and move on.”

Twins place Buxton, Garver on growing injured list

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 20, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed two more regulars on the injured list Thursday, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline.

Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder, which he had surgery on almost a year ago. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said this issue is not connected to the labrum tear that required the operation. Buxton aggravated the discomfort with his headfirst slide into home Tuesday for the winning run in the 12th inning against Milwaukee. He’s batting .221 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 21 games this season.

Garver has a mild intercostal muscle strain on his right side, an injury suffered while swinging Wednesday against the Brewers. He’s hitting .154 with one homer and two RBIs in 17 games.

Donaldson missed his 18th straight game Thursday with a strained right calf. Starting pitcher Homer Bailey has also been on the injured list for the last three weeks with right biceps tendinitis.

Outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and catcher Ryan Jeffers were called up to fill in for Buxton and Garver. Jeffers, the team’s second-round draft pick in 2018, batted .296 with 21 homers and 82 RBIs in 167 games over his first two minor league seasons, finishing 2019 with Double-A Pensacola. He was in the lineup Thursday for his major league debut.

The Twins also made a bullpen move by optioning left-hander Lewis Thorpe to their alternate training site and recalled right-hander Zack Littell.