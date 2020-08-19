Indians’ Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss his team’s three-game series with the Pirates, which begins Tuesday night.

General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a “scheduled procedure” to address a gastrointestinal issue. Francona also sat out seven games from Aug. 3-9 because of the ailment.

The Indians are hopeful Francona will be back in the dugout Friday night in Cleveland for the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will again manage the club in Francona’s absence.

Meanwhile, Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez has been activated from the injured list and backup catcher Sandy Leon has been placed on family emergency leave.

Perez had been out since July 29 with a strained right shoulder. He was is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates.

Perez has played in just three games during this pandemic-shortened season, going 1 for 10.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Chernoff said. “I’m sure our pitchers are happy to have him back, too.”

Perez won the AL Gold Glove last year. He led all major leaguers with 30 defensive runs saved while batting .239 with 24 home runs in 119 games.

Leon will miss the series with the Pirates.

Cleveland also recalled outfielder Greg Allen from its alternate training site. That came a day after outfielder Oscar Mercado was assigned to the camp in Eastlake, Ohio on Monday.

Mercado hit .111 in 17 games and lost his starting center fielder’s job to Delino DeShields Jr.