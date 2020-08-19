Indians’ Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss his team’s three-game series with the Pirates, which begins Tuesday night.

General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a “scheduled procedure” to address a gastrointestinal issue. Francona also sat out seven games from Aug. 3-9 because of the ailment.

The Indians are hopeful Francona will be back in the dugout Friday night in Cleveland for the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will again manage the club in Francona’s absence.

Meanwhile, Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez has been activated from the injured list and backup catcher Sandy Leon has been placed on family emergency leave.

Perez had been out since July 29 with a strained right shoulder. He was is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates.

Perez has played in just three games during this pandemic-shortened season, going 1 for 10.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Chernoff said. “I’m sure our pitchers are happy to have him back, too.”

Perez won the AL Gold Glove last year. He led all major leaguers with 30 defensive runs saved while batting .239 with 24 home runs in 119 games.

Leon will miss the series with the Pirates.

Cleveland also recalled outfielder Greg Allen from its alternate training site. That came a day after outfielder Oscar Mercado was assigned to the camp in Eastlake, Ohio on Monday.

Mercado hit .111 in 17 games and lost his starting center fielder’s job to Delino DeShields Jr.

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game Wednesday night and later left the broadcast after apologizing.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

The 56-year-old Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he spoke directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”

Brennaman added: “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again” and apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports and his coworkers.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennaman and the Reds announcers were working from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, even though the doubleheader against the Royals was in Kansas City. Remote broadcasts have become the norm in the baseball this year because of coronavirus protocols.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am,” Brennaman said. “That is not who I am and never has been. I like to think maybe I could have some people who can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Broadcast partner Chris Welsh told Brennaman “You’re a good man, partner. Hang in there.”

Alternate play by play man Jim Day took over the broadcast.

