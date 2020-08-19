David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs’ Kris Bryant gets injection for ailing left wrist

Associated PressAug 19, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist, sidelining the slugger for at least two days.

Manager David Ross said Bryant also saw a specialist for the injury. The Cubs are off Thursday, so the earliest the 2016 NL MVP could return to the lineup is Friday against the crosstown White Sox.

“The hope is that he would be back Friday, but there’s no way of knowing that until we have those conversations and he picks up a bat and swings and tests it and all those things,” Ross said.

The Cubs also placed outfielder Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Infielder Hernan Perez was promoted from the team’s alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, and left-hander Brad Wieck was transferred to the 45-day IL.

Bryant tweaked his wrist on a diving attempt on Cesar Hernandez‘s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland last week. He stayed in the game and homered in the sixth, but he sat out for the next two days before returning Saturday against Milwaukee.

The 28-year-old Bryant is batting just .177 with 20 strikeouts in 14 games. He went 1 for 7 during Monday’s doubleheader split against St. Louis.

“You could definitely see him trying to push through it a little bit,” Ross said. “Finally he just came in after the game yesterday and felt like he needed to do something a little more.”

David Bote replaced Bryant in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup against the Cards. Ian Happ was in the leadoff slot.

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 19, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game Wednesday night and later left the broadcast after apologizing.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

The 56-year-old Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he spoke directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”

Brennaman added: “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again” and apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports and his coworkers.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennaman and the Reds announcers were working from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, even though the doubleheader against the Royals was in Kansas City. Remote broadcasts have become the norm in the baseball this year because of coronavirus protocols.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am,” Brennaman said. “That is not who I am and never has been. I like to think maybe I could have some people who can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Broadcast partner Chris Welsh told Brennaman “You’re a good man, partner. Hang in there.”

Alternate play by play man Jim Day took over the broadcast.

