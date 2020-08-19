Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Braves OF Markakis goes on IL after possible COVID-19 exposure

Associated PressAug 19, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The Braves announced the move just minutes before the start of their game Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

Markakis initially opted out of the shortened season because of concerns about the coronavirus. A few games into the season, the 36-year-old changed his mind and decided to play.

He rejoined the Braves a couple of weeks ago and provided a boost to an injury plagued lineup, batting .353 with six RBIs and a walk-off homer in his first 11 games.

The Braves did not provide details of how Markakis may have been exposed to the virus. He was replaced on the active roster by rookie outfielder Cristian Pache, one of the team’s top prospects.

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 19, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game Wednesday night and later left the broadcast after apologizing.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

The 56-year-old Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he spoke directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”

Brennaman added: “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again” and apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports and his coworkers.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennaman and the Reds announcers were working from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, even though the doubleheader against the Royals was in Kansas City. Remote broadcasts have become the norm in the baseball this year because of coronavirus protocols.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am,” Brennaman said. “That is not who I am and never has been. I like to think maybe I could have some people who can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Broadcast partner Chris Welsh told Brennaman “You’re a good man, partner. Hang in there.”

Alternate play by play man Jim Day took over the broadcast.

