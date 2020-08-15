Willie McGee

Cardinals coach McGee opts out; St. Louis gets 6 doubleheaders

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals coach Willie McGee has opted out of being with the team for the rest of the season while Major League Baseball announced Friday several doubleheaders to make up for games St. Louis has missed because of the coronavirus.

The 61-year-old McGee, a four-time All-Star outfielder and the 1985 NL MVP for the Cardinals, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he has high blood pressure. McGee said he had three older daughters and five grandchildren living at his family home in California.

McGee said he doesn’t have the virus, but added, “having an underlying health issue with high blood pressure, I just don’t know how I would react if I were to get sick and I’m still not out of the woods.”

The Cardinals are 2-3 this season and haven’t played since July 29 because of a virus outbreak that hit the team. Their game in Chicago against the White Sox scheduled for Friday night was called off.

St. Louis is set for a twinbill Saturday with the White Sox.

To make up for previously postponed games, the Cardinals will play doubleheaders against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 17, Aug. 19 and Sept. 5. St. Louis and Pittsburgh will play twinbills on Aug. 27 and Sept. 18, and the Cardinals will have a doubleheader Sept. 8 against Minnesota.

The doubleheader between St. Louis and Detroit scheduled for Aug. 13 will be rescheduled at a later date.

White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton (shoulder) on injured list

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.

The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury Garcia (sprained left thumb) to the 45-day injured list. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago’s alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.

Manager Rick Renteria said Garcia had an MRI that showed a severed ligament, requiring surgery.

“Looks like October would be the potential return for him,” Renteria said.

Hamilton has no record and a 4.50 ERA in four appearances this season. The IL move was made retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he recorded one out and was charged with two runs in an 8-4 victory at Detroit.