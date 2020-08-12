Getty Images

Pirates opening day starter Musgrove heads to IL

Associated PressAug 12, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH — An unexpected break didn’t stop the steady stream of pitchers to the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team placed opening day starter Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL Tuesday with what manager Derek Shelton called a right triceps issue. The Pirates scratched Musgrove (0-3, 6.75 ERA) before Sunday’s start against Detroit with what Shelton called an ankle injury.

Musgrove is the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher to be placed on the injured list this season. The list includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick. It doesn’t include closer Keone Kela, who has yet to pitch this season after testing positive for COVID-19. The Pirates began the truncated season with starters Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer already out due to injury.

Travis Williams will start when Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati for a four-game series beginning on Thursday. The Pirates were supposed to be in St. Louis on Tuesday, but their three-game set with the Cardinals was scratched while St. Louis continues to grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The injuries have forced Pittsburgh to get aggressive in finding arms healthy enough to help a team that currently has the worst record in the majors (3-13). The Pirates signed veteran Henderson Alvarez on Sunday. Alvarez last pitched in the majors with Philadelphia in 2017. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh claimed right-hander Nick Tropeano off waivers from the New York Yankees. Tropeano is 12-15 with a 4.51 ERA in 42 career appearances (39 starts) with Houston and the Los Angeles Angels.

“Obviously we didn’t know coming in to this year what it was going to be like,” Shelton said. “No one is going to feel sorry for you, so we just have to continue to execute, to get better, to continue to teach and get guys out there.”

Joe Kelly’s suspension reduced to 5 games on appeal

Joe Kelly suspended eight
Getty Images
Associated PressAug 12, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal.

Kelly was originally penalized eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a 96 mph fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and two curveballs that brushed back Carlos Correa.

The Dodgers on Wednesday confirmed the reduced penalty.

Kelly went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to last Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. He will serve his suspension when he returns.

After striking out Corea, Kelly curled his lip into a pouting expression and exchanged words with the shortstop.

Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Houston in the teams’ first meeting since it was revealed the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title over the Dodgers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts served his one-game suspension the same day the penalty was handed down. Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.

Kelly denied that he purposely threw at the Astros. He has previously been suspended in his career for throwing at a batter.

The penalties were imposed by former pitcher Chris Young, MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations, who issued his first ruling since taking over the job from Joe Torre.