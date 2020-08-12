Diamondbacks place Bumgarner on IL with back strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain.

The left-hander was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego due to back spasms.

The Diamondbacks placed Bumgarner on the injured list Monday and selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Beasley from their alternate training site.

Bumgarner allowed six runs on five hits in two innings against the Padres to remain winless since signing an $85 million, five-year deal with Arizona last offseason. The four-time All-Star has seen his velocity dip into the upper 80s this season and has a 9.35 ERA after Sunday’s start.

Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion in 11 seasons with San Francisco.

Beasley will be making his major league debut.