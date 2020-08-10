Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Doubleheader between Cardinals and Tigers postponed

Associated PressAug 10, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

A doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers this week is being postponed to allow more time for additional COVID-19 testing.

MLB opted to postpone Thursday’s doubleheader to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play. More details about the Cardinals’ resumption of play will be announced later this week.

The Cardinals had a series against Pittsburgh set to start on Monday postponed after a weekend series against the Cubs was scrapped due to three positive coronavirus tests.

St. Louis had two more players and a staff member test positive for the virus on Friday and have had eight positive players overall, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

There have now been 29 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals have not played since July 30 and have had 15 games scrapped.

Miami and Philadelphia each had seven games postponed earlier and have returned to the field since the disruptions.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Marlins, Tigers creating interesting standings early

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 10, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

If you wanted chaos in this abbreviated baseball season, you’re already getting it. The question is: How long it will last?

If the playoffs started Monday, the Marlins and Tigers would be in, while last year’s pennant winners — the Nationals and Astros — would not. It still feels early, but some teams have played over a quarter of their 60-game schedules.

Now for the reality check: Even after their impressive starts, Miami and Detroit have a long way to go.

According to FanGraphs, the Marlins (7-3) still have only a 22.9% chance of making the 16-team postseason field. The Tigers (8-5) have a 32.4% chance. So while a good start could mean more than usual this season, heavy underdogs still have a lot to prove.

Miami was quite a story this past week. After finally returning from their layoff brought on by a coronavirus outbreak, the Marlins promptly won their first four games back. That franchise has never won a division title and also has never lost a postseason series, so if the Marlins take advantage of the expanded playoffs this year, it would feel oddly appropriate.

Detroit is hoping for big things from its pitching prospects in the years to come, and promoting right-hander Casey Mize — the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft — could give the Tigers a boost this season.

A word of caution, though: Miami’s run differential is plus-4, and Detroit’s is even. They’ve surprised, but hardly dominated.

As for the Astros and Nationals, Houston (6-9) still has an 80.3% chance of making the playoffs according to FanGraphs. Only Oakland has gotten off to a good start in the AL West. The Astros are already 5½ games behind the first-place Athletics, but second place also secures a postseason spot this year.

The Nationals haven’t been as fortunate. They’re last in the NL East, and their playoff chances are down to a near coin flip — 51%.