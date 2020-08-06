AP Photo

Shohei Ohtani homers in first at-bat since pitching shutdown

Associated PressAug 6, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

SEATTLE — Limited to the batter’s box for the rest of this season, Shohei Ohtani is still helping the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani homered Thursday against the Seattle Mariners in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher for the rest of the year with a right forearm strain.

The two-way Japanese sensation drove a 1-0 pitch from Taijuan Walker out to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon.

It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle.

The Angels shut down Ohtani’s arm for the truncated season after he strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow. His recovery from the strain requires him to abstain from throwing for four to six weeks, which covers most of the shortened 2020 season.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery and did not pitch during the 2019 season. He made two starts this year, struggling with his command and velocity in both.

Ohtani said Wednesday that he would like to continue being a two-way player for the Angels, but if the club asked him to consider focusing on one or the other he’d listen.

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 6, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is cracking down on coronavirus safety protocols, mandating that players and staff wear face coverings at all times, including in the dugouts and bullpens, except for players on the field of play.

The league sent a memo to teams Wednesday outlining changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday night, says that repeated or flagrant violators of the protocols could be banned from participating in the 2020 season and postseason.

That includes those who don’t wear face coverings while watching from the dugout. Although such measures were suggested in MLB’s operations manual before Wednesday, some players have continued to not wear face masks, offer high fives, spit and violate the protocols in other ways during games.

Umpires are also being instructed to wear face masks at all times, except when it would make it unfeasible for them to do their jobs.

Compliance officers have been appointed for each team, and they have been charged with enforcing protocols outlined in the operations manual in an effort to keep baseball’s season running.

Players and staff must wear face coverings at all times at team hotels and in public places while on the road. On team buses and airplanes, personnel must wear surgical masks or N95/KN95 respirators.

At hotels, teams have been instructed to provide a large private room — a ballroom, for instance — where staff and players can get food and other amenities with enough space to keep their distance. Players are discouraged from talking to each other or facing each other if their mask is pulled down while eating.

If players want to leave the hotel, they must get approval first from the team’s compliance officer.

While in their home cities, players and staff are banned from visiting bars, lounges, malls or other places where groups of people are gathered.

Clubs are being instructed to provided spaces for visiting players that are covered and outdoors, and that home and visiting teams must have access to areas where personnel can socially distance during weather delays. Players are being told to use those outdoor areas as much as possible, rather than linger in the clubhouse.

Among other changes: teams must limit the size of traveling parties to essential personnel, maintain unoccupied rows between passengers on team buses, and distance seating on airplanes while ensuring players do not change locations.