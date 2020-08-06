Apparent roster snafu changes Blue Jays pitching plans

ATLANTA — An apparent roster snafu forced the Toronto Blue Jays to change their pitching plans for Thursday night’s game at the Atlanta Braves.
After Nate Pearson gave up three runs in five innings, manager Charlie Montoyo brought in right-hander Jacob Waguespack to open the sixth.
As Waguespack walked to the mound, he was greeted by home plate umpire Alan Porter, who apparently delivered some bad news: The right-hander wasn’t on the 28-man active roster for the game.
The Blue Jays optioned Waguespack and infielder Santiago Espinal to the team’s alternate training site on Thursday to reach the 28-man roster limit.
Montoyo told reporters before the game Waguespack had been recalled when right-hander Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. That move apparently was not processed, leaving Waguespack off the active roster.
Waguespack walked to the dugout and Montoyo brought in Rafael Dolis as the official replacement for Pearson.
NEW YORK — Houston Astros left-hander Kent Emanuel has been banned 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s drug prevention and treatment plan.
Emanuel has pitched at Triple-A the past three seasons but never in the majors. He is on Houston’s 40-man roster and was among the team’s pool of players available to use during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.
Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. He denied intentionally taking the substance in a statement released by the union Thursday.
“I do not know how 7 picograms of the long-term metabolite of DHCMT got into my system,” he said. “But I know I have never knowingly or intentionally taken oral turinabol.”
The 28-year-old Emanuel has been a starter and a reliever in recent seasons. He was 8-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 28 games – seven starts – with Triple-A Round Rock in 2019.
Emanuel’s suspension was announced by the commissioner’s office.