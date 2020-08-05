AP Photo

Report: MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason

Associated Press Aug 5, 2020
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ union plan to maintain 28-man rosters through the end of the postseason amid continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, two people familiar with the matter said.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement had not been announced. The move is pending the approval of team owners in an upcoming vote.

Rosters are set to shrink from 30 to 28 on Thursday, and the union has told players to expect them to remain that size through the completion of the World Series. The sides had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players on Aug. 20.

Taxi squads will be expanded from three to five players, the people said.

Before the pandemic shut down spring training and prompted MLB to set a shortened 60-game schedule, the league and union had agreed to expand active rosters from 25 to 26 this season.

Tuesday’s agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

Max Scherzer (hamstring) leaves start vs. Mets after just 1 inning

Associated Press Aug 5, 2020
WASHINGTON — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his start for the Nationals against the New York Mets after just 27 pitches Wednesday night due to a hamstring injury.

He was replaced in the top of the second by Erick Fedde.

Scherzer was not as sharp as usual at the outset Wednesday, going 2-0 counts against each of New York’s initial two batters, walking one and giving up a single to the other.

The Mets eventually went ahead in the first on Dominic Smith‘s sacrifice fly.

Scherzer entered the game with an 0-1 record and 2.84 ERA this season.