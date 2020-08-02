Yoenis Céspedes opting out
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yoenis Céspedes opts out of the 2020 season

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
17 Comments

Update (4:26 PM EDT): Céspedes is opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19-related reasons, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said on Sunday. Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News was among those to report the announcement.

Van Wagenen said Céspedes packed his stuff and left the hotel without informing anyone. Céspedes’ agent at Roc Nation informed the team in the middle of Sunday’s game that his client was opting out of the season.

Céspedes is in the final year of his four-year, $110 million contract, so this is likely the end of his tenure with the Mets. He’ll be a free agent going into the 2021 season.

*

Update (2:32 PM EDT): Per DiComo, the Mets say they have no reason to believe Céspedes’ safety is at risk. How they can know that, with having been unable to contact him, is beyond me, but that’s the word from the team.

*

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, the Mets announced that OF/DH Yoenis Céspedes did not show up to Truist Park in Atlanta for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Braves. The Mets’ attempts to contact him “have been unsuccessful.”

First and foremost, we hope that Céspedes is safe and healthy.

The Mets’ announcement seems like bad timing as it invites speculation about Céspedes that isn’t needed in this moment. Some have jumped to the conclusion that the two-time All-Star is up to no good, referencing last year when he was injured by a wild boar.

In 2017, Matt Harvey no-showed at Citi Field. The Mets sent security personnel to check on the right-hander, who had supposedly been out partying the prior night. Presumably, the Mets have sent some people on a search for Céspedes Sunday afternoon. Hopefully they did that before releasing their statement.

J.D. Davis is in the cleanup spot against Braves starter Kyle Wright. Dominic Smith is in left field and David Peterson is on the hill for the Mets.

The Mets should pass along an update later today, ideally with the best possible news.

Aaron Judge homers in fifth consecutive game

Aaron Judge consecutive homers
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge homered in his fifth consecutive game, launching a three-run shot off of Red Sox pitcher Matt Hall in the second inning of Sunday night’s game in the Bronx. The blast gave the Yankees a temporary 3-2 lead. The Red Sox would plate three runs in the top of the third to take a 5-3 lead.

Statcast measured Judge’s tater at 419 feet and 108 MPH off the bat. It’s the fifth consecutive game in which Judge has homered, the longest streak by a Yankees player since Álex Rodríguez September 4-9 in 2007.

A player has homered in six or more consecutive games just 32 times in MLB history. Six have done it seven times and three — Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Dale Long — have reached eight straight games with a dinger. The most recent to make it to six-plus games was Paul Goldschmidt, who touched ’em all six games in a row July 22-27 last year.

Judge entered Sunday’s action batting a cool .259/.333/.741 in 31 plate appearances. The only other player with five homers at this point in the season is Pirates DH Colin Moran. Nick Castellanos, Teoscar Hernández, Trevor Story, and Christian Vázquez each have four.

Judge’s Yankees are 6-1 to start the 2020 season, which comes as a surprise to no one.