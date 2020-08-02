Yoenis Céspedes opting out
Yoenis Céspedes is opting out of the 2020 season

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Update (4:26 PM EDT): Céspedes is opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19-related reasons, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said on Sunday. Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News was among those to report the announcement.

Van Wagenen said Céspedes packed his stuff and left the hotel without informing anyone. Céspedes’ agent at Roc Nation informed the team in the middle of Sunday’s game that his client was opting out of the season.

Céspedes is in the final year of his four-year, $110 million contract, so this is likely the end of his tenure with the Mets. He’ll be a free agent going into the 2021 season.

Update (2:32 PM EDT): Per DiComo, the Mets say they have no reason to believe Céspedes’ safety is at risk. How they can know that, with having been unable to contact him, is beyond me, but that’s the word from the team.

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, the Mets announced that OF/DH Yoenis Céspedes did not show up to Truist Park in Atlanta for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Braves. The Mets’ attempts to contact him “have been unsuccessful.”

First and foremost, we hope that Céspedes is safe and healthy.

The Mets’ announcement seems like bad timing as it invites speculation about Céspedes that isn’t needed in this moment. Some have jumped to the conclusion that the two-time All-Star is up to no good, referencing last year when he was injured by a wild boar.

In 2017, Matt Harvey no-showed at Citi Field. The Mets sent security personnel to check on the right-hander, who had supposedly been out partying the prior night. Presumably, the Mets have sent some people on a search for Céspedes Sunday afternoon. Hopefully they did that before releasing their statement.

J.D. Davis is in the cleanup spot against Braves starter Kyle Wright. Domonic Smith is in left field and David Peterson is on the hill for the Mets.

The Mets should pass along an update later today, ideally with the best possible news.

Shohei Ohtani walks five as pitching struggles continue

Shohei Ohtani struggles
By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, starting on Sunday against the Astros, was unable to finish the second inning as his struggles continued. Manager Joe Maddon removed Ohtani from the game with two outs in the second inning after he allowed two runs on five walks. He did strike out three without allowing a hit. José Rodríguez entered to get the final out of the second.

Last Sunday, against the Athletics, Ohtani failed to record an out. He needed to be taken out of the game after yielding five runs on three hits and three walks with no strikeouts. Ohtani’s ERA on the season is now 37.80, seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Ohtani, 26, missed most of the second half of the 2018 season and underwent Tommy John surgery that September. He did not pitch at all last season.

Ohtani is also struggling at the plate to begin the 2020 campaign. He has a .148/.179/.407 slash line with a pair of home runs and seven RBI over 28 plate appearances.

The 2020 season is much shorter, so teams don’t have as much time to afford their struggling players to figure things out. One wonders how many more starts Maddon will give Ohtani to turn things around.