Tyler Alexander strikeouts record
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Tyler Alexander records nine consecutive strikeouts, ties AL record

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander recorded nine consecutive strikeouts against the Reds on Sunday afternoon, setting a major league record for a reliever and tying the American League record for a pitcher. Tom Seaver holds the all-time record, striking out 10 in a row for the Mets against the Padres on April 22, 1970.

Other AL pitchers to strike out nine in a row include Doug Fister (Tigers), Max Scherzer (Nationals), Ricky Nolasco (Marlins), and Aaron Harang (Dodgers).

Alexander took over in the third inning for Rony García, who gave up three runs to the Reds on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over two innings. Alexander went right to work, striking out Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez, and Jesse Winker. In the fourth, the lefty fanned Nick Senzel, Josh VanMeter, and Freddy Galvis in succession. Alexander set down Tucker Barnhart, Shogo Akiyama, and Nick Castellanos in the fifth to tie the AL record.

We’ll keep you updated as Alexander tries to add No. 10 to the list. [Update: Alexander hit Moustakas on a 1-2 count to start the sixth inning, so his streak ends at nine.]

Shohei Ohtani walks five as pitching struggles continue

Shohei Ohtani struggles
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, starting on Sunday against the Astros, was unable to finish the second inning as his struggles continued. Manager Joe Maddon removed Ohtani from the game with two outs in the second inning after he allowed two runs on five walks. He did strike out three without allowing a hit. José Rodríguez entered to get the final out of the second.

Last Sunday, against the Athletics, Ohtani failed to record an out. He needed to be taken out of the game after yielding five runs on three hits and three walks with no strikeouts. Ohtani’s ERA on the season is now 37.80, seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Ohtani, 26, missed most of the second half of the 2018 season and underwent Tommy John surgery that September. He did not pitch at all last season.

Ohtani is also struggling at the plate to begin the 2020 campaign. He has a .148/.179/.407 slash line with a pair of home runs and seven RBI over 28 plate appearances.

The 2020 season is much shorter, so teams don’t have as much time to afford their struggling players to figure things out. One wonders how many more starts Maddon will give Ohtani to turn things around.