Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander recorded nine consecutive strikeouts against the Reds on Sunday afternoon, setting a major league record for a reliever and tying the American League record for a pitcher. Tom Seaver holds the all-time record, striking out 10 in a row for the Mets against the Padres on April 22, 1970.
Other AL pitchers to strike out nine in a row include Doug Fister (Tigers), Max Scherzer (Nationals), Ricky Nolasco (Marlins), and Aaron Harang (Dodgers).
Alexander took over in the third inning for Rony García, who gave up three runs to the Reds on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over two innings. Alexander went right to work, striking out Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez, and Jesse Winker. In the fourth, the lefty fanned Nick Senzel, Josh VanMeter, and Freddy Galvis in succession. Alexander set down Tucker Barnhart, Shogo Akiyama, and Nick Castellanos in the fifth to tie the AL record.
We’ll keep you updated as Alexander tries to add No. 10 to the list. [Update: Alexander hit Moustakas on a 1-2 count to start the sixth inning, so his streak ends at nine.]
Tyler Alexander strikes out 9 consecutive batters, tying Doug Fister for the AL record. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qMQLfDuIpv
— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2020