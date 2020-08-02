Scott Oberg likely to miss remainder of season due to blood clots in arm

Rockies reliever Scott Oberg will likely miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to blood clots in his right arm, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Oberg also missed the final month and a half of both the 2016 and ’19 seasons for the same issue.

Manager Bud Black said, “For lack of a better word, it’s a bummer. It’s going to be a while, if at all, for Scott this season.”

Oberg, 30, was also dealing with a lower back strain suffered in mid-July and opened the season on the 10-day injured list as a result. He had been throwing bullpens and live batting practice with the hope of joining the Rockies’ bullpen this month.

Oberg was coming off of a tremendous 2019. Over 56 innings, he posted a 2.25 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 23 walks. With Wade Davis injured (right shoulder strain), Oberg was the likely candidate to become the closer. Now the club may have to turn to Carlos Estévez or Jairo Díaz, or perhaps use a closer-by-committee.

The Rockies are an impressive 5-2 to start the 2020 season, first in the NL West. Losing their top two relievers, one for the season, is a huge blow for them.

