Scott Oberg likely to miss remainder of season due to blood clots in arm

Rockies reliever Scott Oberg will likely miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to blood clots in his right arm, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Oberg also missed the final month and a half of both the 2016 and ’19 seasons for the same issue.
Manager Bud Black said, “For lack of a better word, it’s a bummer. It’s going to be a while, if at all, for Scott this season.”
Oberg, 30, was also dealing with a lower back strain suffered in mid-July and opened the season on the 10-day injured list as a result. He had been throwing bullpens and live batting practice with the hope of joining the Rockies’ bullpen this month.
Oberg was coming off of a tremendous 2019. Over 56 innings, he posted a 2.25 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 23 walks. With Wade Davis injured (right shoulder strain), Oberg was the likely candidate to become the closer. Now the club may have to turn to Carlos Estévez or Jairo Díaz, or perhaps use a closer-by-committee.
The Rockies are an impressive 5-2 to start the 2020 season, first in the NL West. Losing their top two relievers, one for the season, is a huge blow for them.
Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, starting on Sunday against the Astros, was unable to finish the second inning as his struggles continued. Manager Joe Maddon removed Ohtani from the game with two outs in the second inning after he allowed two runs on five walks. He did strike out three without allowing a hit. José Rodríguez entered to get the final out of the second.
Last Sunday, against the Athletics, Ohtani failed to record an out. He needed to be taken out of the game after yielding five runs on three hits and three walks with no strikeouts. Ohtani’s ERA on the season is now 37.80, seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Ohtani, 26, missed most of the second half of the 2018 season and underwent Tommy John surgery that September. He did not pitch at all last season.
Ohtani is also struggling at the plate to begin the 2020 campaign. He has a .148/.179/.407 slash line with a pair of home runs and seven RBI over 28 plate appearances.
The 2020 season is much shorter, so teams don’t have as much time to afford their struggling players to figure things out. One wonders how many more starts Maddon will give Ohtani to turn things around.