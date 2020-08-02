Ryan Braun lands on 10-day IL with infected finger

The Brewers announced on Sunday that DH Ryan Braun has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an infected right index finger. The move is retroactive to July 30, the day after the Brewers’ last game.

Braun, 36, has registered a pair of singles, a double, and two RBI in 14 plate appearances to start the season. It is not known how his finger became infected.

The NL’s adoption of the DH rule has been good for the Brewers, as they had a glut of outfielders (until Lorenzo Cain opted out) and Justin Smoak at first base. The veteran Braun has started three of six games at DH with Christian Yelich, Logan Morrison, and Smoak drawing a start each there so far.

The Brewers were scheduled to play the Cardinals this weekend, but the series was postponed as the Cardinals are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The 3-3 Brewers will play the White Sox next, two at home before two on the road.

