Roberto Osuna headed back to Houston for MRI on arm

Astros closer Roberto Osuna is heading back to Houston for an MRI on his ailing right arm, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Osuna was removed from his ninth-inning appearance against the Angels on Saturday with an apparent injury. He got a ground out and allowed an infield single, then appeared to suffer the injury on the first pitch he threw to Jason Castro. Cy Sneed replaced Osuna and eventually allowed the Angels to tie the game 4-4. The Angels would go on to win 5-4.

The run Sneed allowed was charged to Osuna. It is the only run Osuna has allowed this season on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Ryan Pressly, who has been dealing with an elbow issue, will likely be first up to handle save situations if Osuna needs to be placed on the injured list. The Astros are badly hurting for bullpen depth this season. If Pressly isn’t health enough to close, Sneed may end up with the opportunity. Rookie Blake Taylor has impressed with six shutout innings of relief thus far with seven strikeouts and no walks.

