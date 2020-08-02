Roberto Osuna headed back to Houston for MRI on arm

Astros closer Roberto Osuna is heading back to Houston for an MRI on his ailing right arm, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Osuna was removed from his ninth-inning appearance against the Angels on Saturday with an apparent injury. He got a ground out and allowed an infield single, then appeared to suffer the injury on the first pitch he threw to Jason Castro. Cy Sneed replaced Osuna and eventually allowed the Angels to tie the game 4-4. The Angels would go on to win 5-4.
The run Sneed allowed was charged to Osuna. It is the only run Osuna has allowed this season on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
Ryan Pressly, who has been dealing with an elbow issue, will likely be first up to handle save situations if Osuna needs to be placed on the injured list. The Astros are badly hurting for bullpen depth this season. If Pressly isn’t health enough to close, Sneed may end up with the opportunity. Rookie Blake Taylor has impressed with six shutout innings of relief thus far with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, starting on Sunday against the Astros, was unable to finish the second inning as his struggles continued. Manager Joe Maddon removed Ohtani from the game with two outs in the second inning after he allowed two runs on five walks. He did strike out three without allowing a hit. José Rodríguez entered to get the final out of the second.
Last Sunday, against the Athletics, Ohtani failed to record an out. He needed to be taken out of the game after yielding five runs on three hits and three walks with no strikeouts. Ohtani’s ERA on the season is now 37.80, seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Ohtani, 26, missed most of the second half of the 2018 season and underwent Tommy John surgery that September. He did not pitch at all last season.
Ohtani is also struggling at the plate to begin the 2020 campaign. He has a .148/.179/.407 slash line with a pair of home runs and seven RBI over 28 plate appearances.
The 2020 season is much shorter, so teams don’t have as much time to afford their struggling players to figure things out. One wonders how many more starts Maddon will give Ohtani to turn things around.