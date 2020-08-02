Joey Votto injured list
Reds place Joey Votto on injured list, activate Anthony DeSclafani

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT
The Reds announced on Sunday morning that first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the injured list due to undisclosed reasons. Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani has been activated. As John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer notes, Votto is on the “injured list,” not the “10-day injured list.” Teammate Mike Moustakas was recently on the “injured list.”

[Update: Votto self-reported symptoms but has not tested positive for COVID-19, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.]

Votto, 36, was off to a good start. In the first seven games of the regular season, he has hit .259/.375/.481 with a pair of home runs and five runs batted in across 32 plate appearances. The Reds have a handful of candidates who could see time at first base but Josh VanMeter and Matt Davidson seem to be most likely to end up replacing Votto for the time being.

DeSclafani, 30, suffered a mild right teres major muscle strain just before the start of the regular season. He will start the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Tigers. Last season, DeSclafani posted a 3.89 ERA with 167 strikeouts and 49 walks over 166 2/3 innings.

The Reds, a popular preseason pick to compete in the NL Central, are 2-5 to begin the season. Votto’s absence certainly won’t help them with that quest.

NEW YORK (AP) Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will miss the entire season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

He has been on the injured list since mid-July and has not pitched this season.

“In the course of monitoring Eduardo after his return, we discovered that he was showing evidence of myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart, and fortunately, the severity of that complication looked mild,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said before Saturday night’s game against the Yankees.

“We were optimistic that it would resolve in short order and that we would be progressing back to pitching. As we’ve continued to monitor it, it has not resolved. It is still there,” he said.

Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 last year with a 3.81 ERA. The Red Sox said July 7 the the 27-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned July 18, but the team said five says later that an MRI revealed an issue that turned out to be the heart condition.

“We are confident that he is going to make a full recovery and that his long-term prognosis is excellent,” Bloom said. “But the fact of the matter is that there just isn’t enough time left this season to safely ramp him back up to pitching.”

Bloom five times described the condition was “mild.” Boston received the medical update Friday night and Rodríguez told his teammates during a Zoom call on Saturday.

“Here’s one of the best pitchers in the game last year and he’s not able to perform on the field,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “You’re more at risk when you’re older, but it hits the young pretty hard, too, at times. And Eddie just, unfortunately, is one of those guys that it hit hard, and to get to lose an entire season, it’s pretty rough on anybody.”

Rather than travel with the team, Rodríguez will return to his home in Florida.

“While the heart is is affected like this, we just can’t responsibly put any this kind of cardiovascular load on him,” Bloom said. “So once it once it resolves, we’ll be able to progress him back.”

Boston already is without left-hander Chris Sale after the staff ace had Tommy John surgery on March 30. The Red Sox rotation includes Nathan Eovaldi, left-hander Martin Perez and Ryan Weber.

“When you look out over the course of the season, it certainly makes the mountain a little higher,” Bloom said. “We will continue to obviously monitor the market and make sure we’re not walking by any opportunity to upgrade our group.”

He expects Rodríguez will make a full recovery.

“This case, while it’s something that is persistent, is not something that has that has impacted or damaged the functioning of his heart,” Bloom said. “Now myocarditis following COVID, it is obviously not something that the medical community has a lot of data on because the virus itself is new, much less in an athlete.”

