Albert Pujols grand slam
Albert Pujols hits grand slam for career home run No. 658

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
Angels DH Albert Pujols put the Angels on the board in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Astros, swatting a grand slam off of starter Josh James for career home run No. 658. The blast put the Angels on top of the Astros 4-2. Pujols also hit a grand slam for his 600th career home run; it was his most recent grand slam prior to Sunday.

Pujols, 40, now has a pair of homers and five RBI on the season. In his 20th major league season, Pujols has already achieved a lot of career milestones. He has over 3,200 hits, over 660 doubles, over 2,076 RBI. Until recently, he was even hitting .300 for his career.

With two more home runs, Pujols will tie Willie Mays at 660 for fifth on MLB’s all-time home run leaderboard. Álex Rodríguez is fourth at 696. Pujols is also six RBI behind Rodríguez for third on MLB’s all-time RBI leaderboard at 2,086.

Pujols is signed through 2021. It is possible, though unlikely, for him to reach 700 home runs and 2,200 RBI by the end of next season. Whether he will want to continue his career after 2021, and whether a team will want to sign him, remains to be seen.

Aaron Judge homers in fifth consecutive game

Aaron Judge consecutive homers
By Bill BaerAug 2, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge homered in his fifth consecutive game, launching a three-run shot off of Red Sox pitcher Matt Hall in the second inning of Sunday night’s game in the Bronx. The blast gave the Yankees a temporary 3-2 lead. The Red Sox would plate three runs in the top of the third to take a 5-3 lead.

Statcast measured Judge’s tater at 419 feet and 108 MPH off the bat. It’s the fifth consecutive game in which Judge has homered, the longest streak by a Yankees player since Álex Rodríguez September 4-9 in 2007.

A player has homered in six or more consecutive games just 32 times in MLB history. Six have done it seven times and three — Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Dale Long — have reached eight straight games with a dinger. The most recent to make it to six-plus games was Paul Goldschmidt, who touched ’em all six games in a row July 22-27 last year.

Judge entered Sunday’s action batting a cool .259/.333/.741 in 31 plate appearances. The only other player with five homers at this point in the season is Pirates DH Colin Moran. Nick Castellanos, Teoscar Hernández, Trevor Story, and Christian Vázquez each have four.

Judge’s Yankees are 6-1 to start the 2020 season, which comes as a surprise to no one.