Albert Pujols hits grand slam for career home run No. 658

Angels DH Albert Pujols put the Angels on the board in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Astros, swatting a grand slam off of starter Josh James for career home run No. 658. The blast put the Angels on top of the Astros 4-2. Pujols also hit a grand slam for his 600th career home run; it was his most recent grand slam prior to Sunday.

Pujols, 40, now has a pair of homers and five RBI on the season. In his 20th major league season, Pujols has already achieved a lot of career milestones. He has over 3,200 hits, over 660 doubles, over 2,076 RBI. Until recently, he was even hitting .300 for his career.

With two more home runs, Pujols will tie Willie Mays at 660 for fifth on MLB’s all-time home run leaderboard. Álex Rodríguez is fourth at 696. Pujols is also six RBI behind Rodríguez for third on MLB’s all-time RBI leaderboard at 2,086.

Pujols is signed through 2021. It is possible, though unlikely, for him to reach 700 home runs and 2,200 RBI by the end of next season. Whether he will want to continue his career after 2021, and whether a team will want to sign him, remains to be seen.

Absolutely crushed that. pic.twitter.com/ZvdLUSmMHc — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 2, 2020

