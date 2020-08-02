Aaron Judge homers in fifth consecutive game

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge homered in his fifth consecutive game, launching a three-run shot off of Red Sox pitcher Matt Hall in the second inning of Sunday night’s game in the Bronx. The blast gave the Yankees a temporary 3-2 lead. The Red Sox would plate three runs in the top of the third to take a 5-3 lead.

Statcast measured Judge’s tater at 419 feet and 108 MPH off the bat. It’s the fifth consecutive game in which Judge has homered, the longest streak by a Yankees player since Álex Rodríguez September 4-9 in 2007.

A player has homered in six or more consecutive games just 32 times in MLB history. Six have done it seven times and three — Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Dale Long — have reached eight straight games with a dinger. The most recent to make it to six-plus games was Paul Goldschmidt, who touched ’em all six games in a row July 22-27 last year.

Judge entered Sunday’s action batting a cool .259/.333/.741 in 31 plate appearances. The only other player with five homers at this point in the season is Pirates DH Colin Moran. Nick Castellanos, Teoscar Hernández, Trevor Story, and Christian Vázquez each have four.

Judge’s Yankees are 6-1 to start the 2020 season, which comes as a surprise to no one.

FIVE straight games with a homer. Aaron Judge is on FIRE. pic.twitter.com/le8JhFl0Ox — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2020

Follow @Baer_Bill