Manfred warns he’ll shut the baseball season down if players aren’t more careful

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark today that if the players don’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, he could shut the baseball season down.

From the article:

Multiple players briefed on the call fear that season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league’s protocols . . . there is concern about off-the-field choices, with one high-ranking official saying: “There are some bad decisions being made.”

In addition to this simply being dire for the prospects of the season — so many games have already been canceled, but before now no one has publicly suggested it could be shut down — if what Passan says is true and Manfred is putting this on the players’ lap in such a straightforward wa,  it risks alienating players who may take it as Manfred making them scapegoats if he has to shut the baseball season down. He and the players should be talking about a collective effort to do better, not casting blame at what is a failure with many fathers.

To be sure, players are the front line here. The vast majority of positive tests have come from the player ranks and there are strong rumors that the Marlins outbreak was the fault of the players acting irresponsibly.  Without them, no games can be played. The season can weather a lot, but players must remain healthy lest Manfred shut the baseball season down. At the same time, Major League Baseball and the players jointly devised the league’s health and safety protocols. If infections which have caused the multiple game cancellations have occurred even in compliance with those rules — if they are rules, as opposed to recommendations — one has to ask why the protocols are the way that they are and why they weren’t more strict.

Either way, in my mind it comes down to this: (a) players need to stop being irresponsible jackwagons; but (b) those in authority should know well by now that depending upon people to voluntarily make smart collective decisions in all this, as opposed to requiring them to engage in smart practices, is a sucker’s bet. Just look at how the non-baseball world has dealt with the pandemic if you need any evidence of that. Governors and others have, largely, made recommendations, not strict rules. About masks. About gatherings. About any number of things. We are where we are because depending on people to do the smart thing instead of the things they want to do for selfish reasons has failed.

However that all works out, though, it’s clear, based on both the state of the schedule and the health of the league at the moment, that the season is in jeopardy. Manfred has the power to shut the baseball season down. The fact that he is now saying so out loud is sobering.

New doubleheader rule is official: games will be seven innings long

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
It’s official: baseball has a new doubleheader rule for whatever is left of the 2020 season: games in twin bills will be seven innings long.

That rule, hinted at yesterday, was formally announced by Major League Baseball a few minutes ago. In the release, the league noted the necessity of the rule, saying, “[g]iven the frequency of doubleheaders, the effects of doubleheaders on rosters, and the need to reschedule games due to dynamic circumstances, both the Clubs and the Players have determined that this step promotes player health and safety.”

“Dynamic circumstances” is one heck of a euphemism for “a pandemic which has wreaked havoc on our schedule and has us at its mercy,” but I suppose MLB has PR people on staff whose job it is to soften such things.

The new doubleheader rule reads as follows:

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in Official Baseball Rule 7.01(a) (“Regulation Games”), a regulation game in both games of a double-header shall consist of seven innings, unless extended because of a tie score.  In this respect, the “Extra Innings” rule contained in Section 5.1.2 of the 2020 Operations Manual shall apply to each half-inning following the completion of the seventh inning. 

 Please note that OBR 7.01(c) shall still apply, such that if a game is called, it is a regulation game (1) if five innings have been completed; (2) if the home team has scored more runs in four or four and a fraction half-innings than the visiting team has scored in five completed half-innings; or (3) if the home team scores one or more runs in its half of the fifth inning to tie the score. 

Given recent disruptions in the schedule, some teams are looking at playing a handful of doubleheaders throughout the season to make up for lost time. Reducing the length of doubleheaders to seven innings would put less strain on pitchers and wouldn’t require as much roster preparation. Most importantly, during a pandemic, this would reduce the total amount of time players spend in enclosed areas like clubhouses where COVID-19 is more easily spread.

Hey, it’s 2020. Nothing is normal. Why should doubleheaders be spared?