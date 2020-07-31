Associated Press

And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2020, 6:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

*Oompa Loompas finish their song*

*Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies go down a chute or get rolled out of the room or whatever*

Craig: “Well, well, well, Two naughty, nasty little baseball teams gone… twenty-eight good, sweet little baseball teams left. Well, we must be going. There’s so much time and so little to do!

“Wait! Strike that! Reverse it! Here are the scores. Here are the highlights!”

Nationals 6, Blue Jays 4: Starlin Castro went 4-for-5 and scored twice, Carter Kieboom reached base four times  — he’s reached base six straight plate appearances overall — and scored twice, Michael Taylor hit a two-run jack and Kurt Suzuki drove in a couple himself. Five of the Nats’ six runs came off of Hyun-Jin Ryu. But hey, if he wanted to he could pitch the Blue Jays’ next game seeing as though they — and the Nationals too — have to take four days off because of the Marlins and Phillies clusterscrump.

Yankees 8, Orioles 6: Baltimore led 6-5 heading into the top of the ninth. Was this the time?! Were the O’s finally gonna beat the Yankees?!

Nah:

 

I mean, it was going to be something — the O’s just can’t beat the Yankees — so it may as well be something as pretty as a three-run homer for Aaron Judge. Getting beat by some half-assed rally fueled by relative nobodies would be nowhere as near a noble death as having the opponent’s champion dispatching you. Movies have taught me this.

Indians 2, Twins 0: Cleveland has gotten itself some damn starting pitching lately. Here it was ace Shane Bieber tossing eight shutout innings, allowing only three hits, striking out 13, and not walking a soul. Francisco Lindor supplied all the offense with a two-run homer.  In other news, how’s that “digitally put fans in the stands” thing going, Fox?

Red Sox 4, Mets 2:  Christian Vázquez homered twice and drove in three and Martín Pérez was passable for a Boston pitcher these days. ‘Twas enough. ‘Twill serve. The win aside, the Red Sox still objectively stink, but if the season ended today they’d have the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. Ask me if I like the expanded playoffs. Go ahead, ask me.

Braves 2, Rays 1: The Braves have some starting pitching problems but Max Fried isn’t one of the problems. He retired the first 14 batters he faced last night and in the end allowed only one run while working into the seventh inning, striking out seven and made two Braves runs hold up against a very good Rays team. The Braves and Rays split their four-game home-and-home series. Or, maybe, the Rays swept a two-game series at home and the Braves swept a two-game series at home? How we scoring that this year, fellas?

Royals 5, Tigers 3: Miguel Cabrera hit two homers — what year is it?! — but Whit Merrifield scored on Salvador Perez‘s grounder to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh, Bubba Starling hit a two-run double in the eighth, and Trevor Rosenthal locked it down with a save. Which, again, makes me ask “what year is it?!” In the event, it was Miggy’s first multi-homer game since Barack Obama was president and Rosenthal’s first save since 2017.

Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3: A.J. Pollock and Corey Seager hit early home runs to help stake the Dodgers to a 4-0 lead and Max Muncy added another one later for some insurance. The Dodgers have won three straight and seem to be coming around after an uneven opening series against the Giants.

Mariners 8, Angels 5: José Marmolejos hit a three-run shot in the first inning — his first homer ever — and Shed Long Jr. homered as well. Marco Gonzalez gave the M’s a strong start, allowing three runs — two earned — while pitching into the seventh. Reliever Dan Altavilla came into a six-run game in the ninth and it ended as a three-run game thanks to a three-run homer from Shohei Ohtani, but a win’s a win when you’re the Mariners. Or I suppose anyone else.

Padres 12, Giants 7: The Giants trailed 6-1 heading into the seventh. They scored three in that inning and then Mike Yastrzemski tripled home a run in the eighth and then scored on a Donovan Solano sac fly to tie the game. What a comeback! On to extra innings we go. Giants fans who may have not seen the game will want to scroll down to the song lyrics for the Cubs-Reds rainout now, because this one got ugly!

Tyler Rogers started the inning for San Francisco.  He walked a guy, gave up a single to Tommy Pham which scored the runner on second, and  then literally hit poor Jurickson Profar in the junk. Rogers then gave up two more singles, which plated three more Padres runners, after which he was visited by the pitching coach. And then immediately after which Gabe Kapler came to remove him from the game. Rogers got all the way back to the dugout before the umps called him back and said he had to keep pitching because a manager cannot take a pitcher out of the game immediately after a previous mound visit if no pitches have been thrown. Illegal pitching change. Rogers goes back in and gives up a run scoring bunt. After that he was finally removed properly, the next pitcher came in and gave up one more run and the Giants were down 12-6.

They’d get one back in the bottom of the tenth but, boy howdy, when you lose an extra innings game by five runs you know something went sideways.

In other news, Profar had quite a night. He hit a two-run homer, smacked an RBI single, AND provided us with a visual representation of the year 2020:

Phillies vs. Yankees; Marlins vs. Orioles — POSTPONED

Cubs vs. Reds — POSTPONED:

There’s a storm outside
And the gap between crack and thunder
Crack and thunder
Is closing in
Is closing in
The rain floods gutters
And makes a great sound on concrete
On a flat roof, there’s a boy
Leaning against a wall of rain
Aerial held high
Calling “Come on thunder
Come on thunder!”

Florida sheriff rips Tampa Bay Rays tweet about Breonna Taylor

Rays tweet about Breonna Taylor
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

A Florida sheriff is loudly complaining about a Tampa Bay Rays tweet about Breonna Taylor. And he’s threatening to withhold sheriff’s department services from the team in retaliation.

Last week, on Opening Day, the Rays made a series of racial justice-themed tweets, starting with one that said “Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor.” They followed that up with a tweet about how the organization has committed $100,000 to local groups fighting systemic racism. They ended with a tweet that said “Systemic racism is real. Let’s unite for positive change,” with a graphic showing a timeline of America’s 246 years of slavery and 89 years of segregation. 

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County, Florida — the county in which the Rays and Tropicana Field are located — is hopping mad about the Rays tweet about Breonna Taylor. The Tampa Bay Times reports that this past Sunday he called Rays president Matt Silverman to complain and, in so doing, threatened that he may pull his officers from duties in and around the stadium, including traffic control and guarding the room in which the Rays keep concession cash.

Sheriff Gualtieri told the paper,  “[t]o turn a baseball event into a political event is uncalled for. It’s just wrong, and it’s improper. It’s just reckless. It’s throwing gasoline on the fire, and it didn’t need to happen.” He added that, in his view, it’s inappropriate for the team to opine on the Breonna Taylor case when team officials “don’t know all the facts.”

St. Petersburg’s police Chief Anthony Holloway — whose officers also provide security services at Tropicana Field, seemed to concur, telling the Tampa Bay Times that he is “very concerned” about the tweet and “disagreed with its characterization of the officers.” Which seems sort of problematic by the Sheriff’s standards, because I can’t see how a Florida police chief can know any more about the facts of the Breonna Taylor case, which is in Kentucky, than the Rays do. He’s reading the stories just like everyone else, right?

The Rays are not commenting. Sheriff Gualtieri, however, told the paper that Rays president Matt Silverman told him that the team’s upper management did not approve the tweet. I would like to think that the Rays are not throwing their own employees under the bus in order to placate an angry Sheriff. I get that they may not want to comment on this, but given what Gualtieri has accused Silverman of saying, one would hope that the team would release a statement standing by it. Especially considering the sentiment expressed in the Rays tweet about Breonna Taylor is completely consistent with its other sentiments about racial justice and the club’s charitable contributions to that end.

As for Sheriff Gualtieri, his response to the Rays tweet about Breonna Taylor is just the latest example of law enforcement officials threatening not to do their jobs because of their displeasure over a private actor speaking out about racial justice. For example, earlier this week a Nevada sheriff told a local library that it should not bother calling 9-1-1 if it ever needs to because the library after it expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. All of this comes after United States Attorney General William Barr said late last year that Americans “have to start showing, more than they do, the respect and support that law enforcement deserves,” and that, “if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

While Sheriff Gualtieri may have opinions about what sort of speech is “wrong” or “improper,” one might reasonably argue that it’s far more inappropriate for those whose duty it is to serve the public fairly and equally to threaten that it will not do so if one dares to offend the political sensibilities of the police. Indeed, that’s more than just concerning. That’s downright dangerous.