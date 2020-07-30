Tracking opt-outs for the 2020 season

Tracking the opt-outs
By Craig CalcaterraJul 30, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Let’s start tracking the opt-outs for the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball has given players who are deemed “high-risk” — meaning, those whose health is compromised and thus who may face more serious consequences if they contract COVID-10 — the option to opt out of playing and not lose their prorated season salaries or service time for the 2020 season. Players are are not “high-risk” can still opt-out if they wish, but they will not be paid.

Fifteen players have opted-out out the 2020 season due to health concerns. One of them has opted-back in. Here is the complete list of players who have done so:

In addition to those players, tracking the opt outs reveals that 11 umpires have reportedly called it a year as well. Ten have been named. They are Tom Hallion, Mike Winters, Fieldin Culbreth, Phil Cuzzi, Brian Gorman, Jerry Layne, Scott Barry, Kerwin Danley, Sam Holbrook, and Gerry Davis were reported publicly. It’s unclear who the eleventh is.

We’ll continue to update this post, tracking the opt-outs, if and when more players decide to pack it in for 2020.

Seranthony Domínguez finally undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez finally had Tommy John surgery, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews this morning. Domínguez is likely to miss most if not all of the 2021 season.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, posting a 2.95 ERA with 16 saves, 74 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 58 innings. His 2019 wasn’t as good as he struggled before succumbing to injury. In just 24 2/3 innings, the right-hander owned a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Domínguez attempted to rehabilitate his torn ulnar collateral ligament, but was recommended in March to undergo Tommy John surgery. As the league shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domínguez went back home to the Dominican Republic. He returned to the U.S. in early June but it took him nearly two months to undergo the procedure. The pandemic likely had something to do with that.

The Phillies lost two of three games to open the season before the visiting Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. As a result, the Phillies haven’t played since July 26 and it’s unclear when they will resume play. The Phillies had four games against the Yankees as well as three games this weekend against the Blue Jays postponed.