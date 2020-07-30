Major League Baseball is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak with the Miami Marlins — and, possibly, the Philadelphia Phillies — that is quickly spiraling out of control. Multiple games have been postponed and more seem inevitable. In light of this, let’s start tracking MLB COVID-19 cases for the 2020 season.

Tracking MLB COVID-19 cases is not necessarily straightforward. Because of healthcare privacy laws players who test positive for COVID-19 cannot be identified without their consent. In some cases players have offered such consent and the team has announced that they have, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19.

In the vast majority of cases, however, players have been placed on the Injured list for “undisclosed reasons” or for an “illness” which is likely, but not necessarily, COVID-19-related. The number of players who have tested positive on a given team, such as the Marlins, has likewise been reported in some cases, even if identities are not known.

With those caveats aside, here is where we stand at present as far as tracking MLB COVID-19 cases and players who are on the injured list for “undisclosed reasons” or “illness.”

Miami Marlins

Seventeen players and at least two members of the Marlins coaching staff have tested positive and are on the COVID-19 injured list. Those known: Jorge Alfaro, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramírez, and José Ureña. No Marlins player has yet been reinstated and the team remains in quarantine in Philadelphia.

Washington Nationals

Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19

Wander Suero is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Atlanta Braves

Will Smith is on the injured list for an illness

Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

New York Mets

Jared Hughes and Brad Bach are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Cincinnati Reds

Matt Davidson was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to a positive test.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Gregory Polanco has tested positive for COVID-19;

Keone Kela is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Urías and Angel Perdomo are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Los Angeles Dodgers

Zac Reks is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

San Diego Padres

Jorge Mateo and Breyvic Valera are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

San Francisco Giants

Jarlin García is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

New York Yankees

Aroldis Chapman and Luis Cessa are on the injury list for undisclosed reasons

Baltimore Orioles

Chris Davis is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Tampa Bay Rays

Randy Arozarena is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons;

Austin Meadows is on the injured list after a positive COVID-19 test

Chicago White Sox

Jose Ruiz and Nomar Mazara are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Cleveland Indians

Delino DeShields Jr. is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Detroit Tigers

Daniel Norris had a positive COVID-19 test

Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros

Yordan Álvarez, Cionel Pérez, and José Urquidy are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Los Angeles Angels

Parker Markel, José Suárez Julio Teherán, and José Quijada are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Seattle Mariners

Yoshihisa Hirano is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Texas Rangers

Jonathan Davis, Elvis Luciano, and Héctor Pérez are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons

Follow @craigcalcaterra