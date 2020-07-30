Seranthony Domínguez finally undergoes Tommy John surgery

Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez finally had Tommy John surgery, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews this morning. Domínguez is likely to miss most if not all of the 2021 season.
Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, posting a 2.95 ERA with 16 saves, 74 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 58 innings. His 2019 wasn’t as good as he struggled before succumbing to injury. In just 24 2/3 innings, the right-hander owned a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.
Domínguez attempted to rehabilitate his torn ulnar collateral ligament, but was recommended in March to undergo Tommy John surgery. As the league shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domínguez went back home to the Dominican Republic. He returned to the U.S. in early June but it took him nearly two months to undergo the procedure. The pandemic likely had something to do with that.
The Phillies lost two of three games to open the season before the visiting Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. As a result, the Phillies haven’t played since July 26 and it’s unclear when they will resume play. The Phillies had four games against the Yankees as well as three games this weekend against the Blue Jays postponed.
Major League Baseball is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak with the Miami Marlins — and, possibly, the Philadelphia Phillies — that is quickly spiraling out of control. Multiple games have been postponed and more seem inevitable. In light of this, let’s start tracking MLB COVID-19 cases for the 2020 season.
Tracking MLB COVID-19 cases is not necessarily straightforward. Because of healthcare privacy laws players who test positive for COVID-19 cannot be identified without their consent. In some cases players have offered such consent and the team has announced that they have, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19.
In the vast majority of cases, however, players have been placed on the Injured list for “undisclosed reasons” or for an “illness” which is likely, but not necessarily, COVID-19-related. The number of players who have tested positive on a given team, such as the Marlins, has likewise been reported in some cases, even if identities are not known.
With those caveats aside, here is where we stand at present as far as tracking MLB COVID-19 cases and players who are on the injured list for “undisclosed reasons” or “illness.”
Miami Marlins
- Seventeen players and at least two members of the Marlins coaching staff have tested positive and are on the COVID-19 injured list. Those known: Jorge Alfaro, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramírez, and José Ureña. No Marlins player has yet been reinstated and the team remains in quarantine in Philadelphia.
Washington Nationals
Atlanta Braves
- Will Smith is on the injured list for an illness
Philadelphia Phillies
- Ranger Suárez is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
New York Mets
- Jared Hughes and Brad Bach are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
Cincinnati Reds
- Matt Davidson was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to a positive test.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers
- Luis Urías and Angel Perdomo are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Zac Reks is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
San Diego Padres
- Jorge Mateo and Breyvic Valera are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
San Francisco Giants
- Jarlin García is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles
- Chris Davis is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
Tampa Bay Rays
- Randy Arozarena is on the injured list for undisclosed reasons;
- Austin Meadows is on the injured list after a positive COVID-19 test
Chicago White Sox
- Jose Ruiz and Nomar Mazara are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
Cleveland Indians
Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros
- Yordan Álvarez, Cionel Pérez, and José Urquidy are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
Los Angeles Angels
- Parker Markel, José Suárez Julio Teherán, and José Quijada are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons
Seattle Mariners
Texas Rangers
- Jonathan Davis, Elvis Luciano, and Héctor Pérez are on the injured list for undisclosed reasons