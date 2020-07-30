Seranthony Domínguez finally undergoes Tommy John surgery

Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez finally had Tommy John surgery, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews this morning. Domínguez is likely to miss most if not all of the 2021 season.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, posting a 2.95 ERA with 16 saves, 74 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 58 innings. His 2019 wasn’t as good as he struggled before succumbing to injury. In just 24 2/3 innings, the right-hander owned a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Domínguez attempted to rehabilitate his torn ulnar collateral ligament, but was recommended in March to undergo Tommy John surgery. As the league shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domínguez went back home to the Dominican Republic. He returned to the U.S. in early June but it took him nearly two months to undergo the procedure. The pandemic likely had something to do with that.

The Phillies lost two of three games to open the season before the visiting Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. As a result, the Phillies haven’t played since July 26 and it’s unclear when they will resume play. The Phillies had four games against the Yankees as well as three games this weekend against the Blue Jays postponed.

