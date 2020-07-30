Phillies coach tests positive
Getty Images

Phillies coach tests positive, weekend games postponed

By Craig CalcaterraJul 30, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
16 Comments

A Phillies coach tests positive for COVID-19. In case you wanted to know if this was ever gonna end.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Philadelphia Phillies have announced that “all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice” after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. That includes one member of the Phillies coaching staff.

To date the outbreak which has idled the Miami Marlins had mostly spared the Phillies, who played them at Citizens Bank Park last weekend. A visiting clubhouse attendant had tested positive, which is understandable given the close quarters they share with the visiting players, but no Phillies players or coaches have been infected until now. Of course, given that epidemiologists generally believe that negative tests are not likely to be reliable until a few days after exposure, this is not something that has come from completely out of left field either.

The Phillies have been idled through Friday, as Major League Baseball waits to see if they were infected by the visiting Marlins. While, hopefully, this is a coincidence and the person who tested positive contracted the virus elsewhere and has not infected others on the Phillies, but when a Phillies coach tests positive, it may be sign that the Marlins problem is going wider than first thought.

UPDATE: and now, it seems, all of the Phillies-Blue Jays games scheduled this weekend have been postponed:

Seranthony Domínguez finally undergoes Tommy John surgery

Seranthony Domínguez Tommy John
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 30, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez finally had Tommy John surgery, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews this morning. Domínguez is likely to miss most if not all of the 2021 season.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, posting a 2.95 ERA with 16 saves, 74 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 58 innings. His 2019 wasn’t as good as he struggled before succumbing to injury. In just 24 2/3 innings, the right-hander owned a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Domínguez attempted to rehabilitate his torn ulnar collateral ligament, but was recommended in March to undergo Tommy John surgery. As the league shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domínguez went back home to the Dominican Republic. He returned to the U.S. in early June but it took him nearly two months to undergo the procedure. The pandemic likely had something to do with that.

The Phillies lost two of three games to open the season before the visiting Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. As a result, the Phillies haven’t played since July 26 and it’s unclear when they will resume play. The Phillies had four games against the Yankees as well as three games this weekend against the Blue Jays postponed.