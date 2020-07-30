Mike Foltynewicz clears waivers

The Braves announced on Thursday that pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to the club’s alternate training site. The right-hander had been designated for assignment on Monday.
Foltynewicz, 28, struggled in his 2020 debut, yielding six runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings against the Rays. Outside of 2018, when he was an All-Star, Foltynewicz has struggled across seven seasons in the big leagues. He has a career 4.33 ERA.
It’s a bit surprising that Foltynewicz passed through waivers unclaimed, given the amount of injuries that have hit pitchers in the early going. He does have a $6.425 million salary for the 2020 season. Prorating it for the 60-game season, his salary comes out to about $2.38 million.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are discussing a deal that would reduce the length of doubleheaders from nine innings each game to seven innings. The rule change would be temporary, only for the 2020 season.
Given recent disruptions in the schedule, some teams are looking at playing a handful of doubleheaders throughout the season to make up for lost time. Reducing the length of doubleheaders to seven innings would put less strain on pitchers and wouldn’t require as much roster preparation. Most importantly, during a pandemic, this would reduce the total amount of time players spend in enclosed areas like clubhouses where COVID-19 is more easily spread.
This is just one in an ever-growing series of changes made to baseball games in an atypical year. We’ve seen the National League adopt the DH rule, extra innings start with a runner on second base, and now we may see seven-inning ballgames.