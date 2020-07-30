Mike Foltynewicz clears waivers

The Braves announced on Thursday that pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to the club’s alternate training site. The right-hander had been designated for assignment on Monday.

Foltynewicz, 28, struggled in his 2020 debut, yielding six runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings against the Rays. Outside of 2018, when he was an All-Star, Foltynewicz has struggled across seven seasons in the big leagues. He has a career 4.33 ERA.

It’s a bit surprising that Foltynewicz passed through waivers unclaimed, given the amount of injuries that have hit pitchers in the early going. He does have a $6.425 million salary for the 2020 season. Prorating it for the 60-game season, his salary comes out to about $2.38 million.

