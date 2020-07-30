Marlins sign Pat Venditte
By Craig CalcaterraJul 30, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Today it was reported that yet another Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the number up to seventeen. It’s questionable whether it’s either wise or possible for the Marlins to continue the season, but for now they are. Questions about the wisdom of doing so apparently rest with Major League Baseball. Questions of how to play if they’re allowed to are up to the Marlins front office.

God love ’em, they’re trying. And they’re being pretty creative about it!

Yesterday they signed a guy who can play seven positions. Pretty handy given that you don’t know who is going back and when. If you have a hole, hey, plug in Logan Forsythe! He can play almost anywhere.

Today, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports, they have signed pitcher Pat Venditte. Venditte had been with the Marlins last spring but had been released. This is reportedly a minor league deal.

The thing about Venditte, you may recall, is that he’s the game’s only ambidextrous pitcher. Usually he uses that trait to play matchups against hitters in the middle of an inning in order to negate the platoon advantage. One wonders whether he’s flexible enough to start as a righty on a Monday and start as a lefty on a Tuesday. That’d be pretty handy given the state of the Marlins roster right now.

Venditte has played parts of four seasons in the bigs, posting a 5.03 ERA in 58 games, all in relief. His strikeout rates are pretty low by today’s standards and last year he was pretty horrid in only two appearances for the Giants. But hey, the Marlins are being creative, so let’s give ’em props, OK?

Seranthony Domínguez finally undergoes Tommy John surgery

Seranthony Domínguez Tommy John
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 30, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez finally had Tommy John surgery, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews this morning. Domínguez is likely to miss most if not all of the 2021 season.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, posting a 2.95 ERA with 16 saves, 74 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 58 innings. His 2019 wasn’t as good as he struggled before succumbing to injury. In just 24 2/3 innings, the right-hander owned a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Domínguez attempted to rehabilitate his torn ulnar collateral ligament, but was recommended in March to undergo Tommy John surgery. As the league shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domínguez went back home to the Dominican Republic. He returned to the U.S. in early June but it took him nearly two months to undergo the procedure. The pandemic likely had something to do with that.

The Phillies lost two of three games to open the season before the visiting Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. As a result, the Phillies haven’t played since July 26 and it’s unclear when they will resume play. The Phillies had four games against the Yankees as well as three games this weekend against the Blue Jays postponed.