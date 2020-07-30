José Leclerc has grade 2 strain of teres major muscle in shoulder

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Rangers closer José Leclerc has a grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder. Leclerc will miss a significant amount of the 2020 season, if not the entirety of it.
Leclerc, 26, made two appearances out of the bullpen for the Rangers this season. He pitched a scoreless inning against the Rockies on Opening Day. He pitched another inning on Sunday, allowing a run on two hits and a walk.
Teammate Corey Kluber has a similar injury to Leclerc, though his was declared a tear as opposed to a strain.
With Leclerc out of the picture, Wilson suggests the Rangers could use a closer-by-committee for the remainder of the season. Nick Goody recorded the Rangers’ only other save on Wednesday in a win over the Diamondbacks.
Jon Heyman reports that the Diamondbacks will promote catching prospect Daulton Varsho to the active roster.
The Diamondbacks selected Varsho, 24, in the second round of the 2017 draft. Currently their No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Varsho hit .301/.378/.520 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 85 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases over 452 plate appearances with Double-A Jackson last season.
Carson Kelly and Stephen Vogt are currently ahead of Varsho on the catching depth chart, so it will be interesting to see how the D-Backs find him playing time. He could be used at other positions. He has a very small amount of experience in the outfield and played some infield in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer league.
Varsho is the son of former MLB outfielder and coach Gary Varsho, who played from 1988-95 with the Cubs, Pirates, Reds, and Phillies.