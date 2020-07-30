Diamondbacks to promote catching prospect Daulton Varsho

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Heyman reports that the Diamondbacks will promote catching prospect Daulton Varsho to the active roster.

The Diamondbacks selected Varsho, 24, in the second round of the 2017 draft. Currently their No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Varsho hit .301/.378/.520 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 85 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases over 452 plate appearances with Double-A Jackson last season.

Carson Kelly and Stephen Vogt are currently ahead of Varsho on the catching depth chart, so it will be interesting to see how the D-Backs find him playing time. He could be used at other positions. He has a very small amount of experience in the outfield and played some infield in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer league.

Varsho is the son of former MLB outfielder and coach Gary Varsho, who played from 1988-95 with the Cubs, Pirates, Reds, and Phillies.

