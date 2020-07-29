Nick Castellanos grand slam
Video: Nick Castellanos hits grand slam in seven-run fifth inning

By Bill Baer Jul 29, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT
The Reds got Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel back on Wednesday after the duo won their appeal, having sat out the previous three days due to illness. With those two back, the Reds’ offense returned. Moustakas hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Nick Castellanos struck a big blow in the fifth with a grand slam, and Senzel followed up later in the inning with a solo homer of his own to push the Reds’ lead to 9-0.

The Castellanos blast was hit 103.7 MPH off the bat and traveled 420 feet, according to Statcast.

Castellanos was one of the players lobbying for Moustakas and Senzel to return. He said, “If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these f***ing protocols, you know, Moose and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday. That’s obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup.”

The Reds’ bullpen melted down in the top of the seventh. Sonny Gray issued a leadoff walk and another runner reached with two outs on a Eugenio Suárez error. Brooks Raley relieved Gray but walked a batter, hit a batter to force in a run, then allowed a two-run single and a two-run double. Both runs charged to Gray were unearned, as he otherwise pitched brilliantly, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 over 6 2/3 innings. It’s a 9-5 game as of this writing. That grand slam is looming large.

Nate Pearson tosses five shutout innings in MLB debut

Nate Pearson MLB debut
By Bill Baer Jul 29, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT
Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson made his MLB debut on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. against the Nationals. He was faced with the enormous task of dueling Max Scherzer but the two traded zeroes until Pearson exited after the fifth inning.

Pearson allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out five batters in his five frames. His fastball was consistently in the 94-96 range, pairing it with a slider in the mid-80’s. Pearson didn’t find himself in much trouble, as he only had to deal with Adam Eaton on third base with two outs in the first inning, runners on first and second with two outs in the third, and a leadoff double from Eric Thames in the fourth. He was able to get out of each of those situations without any damage.

The Jays selected Pearson in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 draft. He began 2019 with High-A Dunedin but was quickly promoted to Double-A New Hampshire before finishing the season with three starts for Triple-A Buffalo. In aggregate, the right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA with 119 strikeouts and 27 walks over 101 2/3 innings. Now he’s showing he can potentially translate those numbers to the majors.