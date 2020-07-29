Shortstop José Reyes announces retirement from baseball

Former Mets shortstop José Reyes has announced on social media his retirement from Major League Baseball. He wrote:

After 16 great MLB seasons, I’m officially announcing my retirement from baseball.

As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game. I want to thank God for all my blessings.

No man can achieve success alone and with that in mind I have many that I would like to thank starting with my mom and dad. They’ve been there for me for all the ups and downs, the good and the bad and I will always consider myself blessed for their support and love.

I want to thank the New York Mets for giving me the opportunity to become a professional baseball player and for bringing me back at the end of my playing career. I want to also thank the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays organizations as well as all my teammates through the years.

Mets fans, what can I say? We never got the ring we hoped we would get, but I can’t imagine playing in front of better fans in the whole world. Your passion and energy always lifted me higher and for that I will always be grateful. I want to thank the fans in Miami and Toronto too, as well as all my fans around the world.

I’d like to acknowledge my agents Peter and Ed Greenberg and my compadre Chris Leible for everything they have done for me over the past two decades. I also want to thank all of my friends old and new, you know who you are.

Last, but most important, I want to thank my wife Katherine, as well as my beautiful daughters. Katherine thank you for always standing beside me.