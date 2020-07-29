Mike Moustakas, Nick Senzel win appeal, return to Reds

Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel recently self-reported symptoms and were held out of action out of an abundance of caution. After testing negative for COVID-19, the duo filed an appeal, as Craig noted earlier. C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports that Moustakas and Senzel earned a win in their appeal and are back in the Reds’ lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Cubs.

The Reds, expected to contend in the NL Central this season, are off to a disappointing 1-4 start. The lineup has sorely missed the bats of Moustakas and Senzel, something to which outfielder Nick Castellanos spoke while they were absent. Castellanos said, “If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these f***ing protocols, you know, Moose and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday. That’s obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup.”

Moustakas, 31, was one of the Reds’ big gets in the offseason, signing a four-year, $64 million contract in December. Last year with the Brewers, he posted an .845 OPS along with 35 homers and 87 RBI across 584 plate appearances.

Senzel, 25, is entering his sophomore season. Last year, he racked up 20 doubles, 12 homers, and 14 stolen bases with a .742 OPS across 414 trips to the plate.

