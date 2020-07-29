Moustakas Senzel win appeal
Mike Moustakas, Nick Senzel win appeal, return to Reds

By Bill BaerJul 29, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel recently self-reported symptoms and were held out of action out of an abundance of caution. After testing negative for COVID-19, the duo filed an appeal, as Craig noted earlier. C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports that Moustakas and Senzel earned a win in their appeal and are back in the Reds’ lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Cubs.

The Reds, expected to contend in the NL Central this season, are off to a disappointing 1-4 start. The lineup has sorely missed the bats of Moustakas and Senzel, something to which outfielder Nick Castellanos spoke while they were absent. Castellanos said, “If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these f***ing protocols, you know, Moose and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday. That’s obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup.”

Moustakas, 31, was one of the Reds’ big gets in the offseason, signing a four-year, $64 million contract in December. Last year with the Brewers, he posted an .845 OPS along with 35 homers and 87 RBI across 584 plate appearances.

Senzel, 25, is entering his sophomore season. Last year, he racked up 20 doubles, 12 homers, and 14 stolen bases with a .742 OPS across 414 trips to the plate.

By Craig CalcaterraJul 29, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
I expected more players to opt out this week. I certainly wasn’t expecting to hear that Nick Markakis is opting back in.

David O’Brien of The Athletic reports that Markakis is rejoining the Braves, three weeks after he opted out. In so doing he becomes the first of the 14 major-league players who have so far opted-out to change his mind. “Markakis felt as if he had let the team down, particularly as he watched the Braves on TV during their opening 2-3 road trip,” O’Brien writes.

That contrasts with his comments back on July 6, when he opted out. In announcing his decision then Markakis said, “with everything that’s going on not just in baseball but in the world, it makes you open your eyes. I’ve got three kids that I’ve missed for 11 years now.” It was also reported at the time that the fact that teammate Freddie Freeman fell ill with COVID-19 shook Markakis. Freeman has since recovered and is playing. No doubt that has impacted his decision as well.

Markakis, a 14-year big league veteran who turned 36 this past offseason, hit .285/.356/.420 with nine homers and 62 RBI over 116 games in 2019. He’s under contract for $4 million in 2020, which was to be prorated to 60 games. Which now, I suppose, it’ll be further prorated.

Either way, Nick Markakis is opting back in. What a week this has been.