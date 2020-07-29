Getty Images

Marlins sign Logan Forsythe

By Craig CalcaterraJul 29, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
When half your roster goes down with an incurable viral infection you gotta get reinforcements, right? The Marlins are doing just that, with Craig Mish reporting that the team has signed Logan Forsythe.

Forsythe, who has played every position except catcher, batted just .227/.325/.353 in 367 plate appearances last year with the Rangers. His flexibility is important, though, because let’s be honest: the Marlins have no idea what their needs will be once they’re allowed to play again. Mostly because they have no idea who will be cleared to play and when.

About that: Barry Jackson reports that he has “been told by sources with direct knowledge that some Marlins with COVID are experiencing mild symptoms – aches, sore throat, runny nose. None believed to be seriously ill.”

While the words “mild” and “none believed to be seriously ill” might be comforting, it’s also the case that a lot of people with COVID are asymptomatic, so on the scale of this particular pandemic, having some symptoms is not the most optimal situation. It’s also the case that mild symptoms can progress, with the worst ones often not appearing until many days after the patient first tests positive.

Which is not to be a pessimist here. It’s simply to state that one cannot, at this point, be an optimist either because it’s too early to say how all of this goes. All one can say is that we hope none of this gets worse and all of the Marlins players who have been infected get well soon.

UPDATE: Welp, another Marlin player goes down:

Another Marlins positive test brings the total to 16 players, two staff

Another Marlins positive
By Craig CalcaterraJul 29, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reports of another Marlins positive test. Yes, another player has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of players who have tested positive to 16. Two coaches/staff members in the traveling party have also tested positive, making it 18 in all.

As was reported yesterday, the Marlins schedule has been suspended until at least Monday. One wonders, however, if they will even be able to field a competitive team by then. Over at Baseball America this morning, Kyle Glaser wrote about how most observers believe that the Marlins’ top prospects aren’t ready for the majors yet and that there aren’t enough veterans on the 60-man expanded roster that can plausible fill holes at what passes for a major league product. They may, however, be forced up anyway.

Which is to say that, in light of yet another Marlins positive, to the extent the Marlins are able to field a team it may cause serious competitive integrity issues. The sort which Rob Manfred said would specifically guide his decisions with respect to continuing the season in the event of outbreaks. To wit, he said this earlier this month:

I don’t have a firm number of days in mind (to pause the season). I think the way that I think about it is in the vein of competitive integrity, in a 60-game season. If we have a team or two that’s really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can’t play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we’d have to think very, very hard about what we’re doing.

We have that exact situation now.