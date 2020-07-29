Joe Kelly suspended eight games by Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games for his actions Tuesday night against the Astros. Kelly is appealing his suspension, so he will be allowed to pitch until the matter is resolved. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been suspended one game, and Astros manager Dusty Baker received an undisclosed fine as well.
In the sixth inning last night in Houston, Kelly threw a pitch near the head of third baseman Alex Bregman. He did the same to shortstop Carlos Correa, then taunted Correa after striking him out to end the inning. Both teams’ benches emptied, but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections.
Eight games is a significant suspension for a reliever. It amounts to 13% of the season. A 162-game equivalent suspension would be 22 games.
Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a memorandum during the offseason, advising teams to not retaliate against the Astros following the league’s report that the Astros cheated by stealing signs during their championship 2017 season. When the league resumed operations following a three and a half month pause due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the temporary rules for the 2020 season made it illegal for players to instigate altercations. Kelly’s suspension shows the league is at least taking the pandemic seriously and could also be viewed as finally taking beanball wars seriously.
The Reds got Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel back on Wednesday after the duo won their appeal, having sat out the previous three days due to illness. With those two back, the Reds’ offense returned. Moustakas hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Nick Castellanos struck a big blow in the fifth with a grand slam, and Senzel followed up later in the inning with a solo homer of his own to push the Reds’ lead to 9-0.
The Castellanos blast was hit 103.7 MPH off the bat and traveled 420 feet, according to Statcast.
Castellanos was one of the players lobbying for Moustakas and Senzel to return. He said, “If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these f***ing protocols, you know, Moose and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday. That’s obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup.”
The Reds’ bullpen melted down in the top of the seventh. Sonny Gray issued a leadoff walk and another runner reached with two outs on a Eugenio Suárez error. Brooks Raley relieved Gray but walked a batter, hit a batter to force in a run, then allowed a two-run single and a two-run double. Both runs charged to Gray were unearned, as he otherwise pitched brilliantly, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 over 6 2/3 innings. It’s a 9-5 game as of this writing. That grand slam is looming large.