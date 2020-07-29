Cubs turn 5-3 triple play in loss to the Reds

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant turned a 5-3 triple play in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 12-7 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. It’s the first triple play of the 2020 season, the first since the Twins turned a 5-4-3 triple play against the Braves on August 7 last season, and the Cubs’ first triple play since May 10, 1997 when they turned an 8-5-4 triple play against the Giants.

The Reds already did some damage in the inning, scoring three runs to push their lead to 12-5. Cubs reliever Dillon Maples issued back-to-back walks, forcing in the Reds’ 12th run, before being relieved by Duane Underwood, still with no outs in the inning. Shogo Akiyama came to the plate, taking a pair of strikes to fall behind 0-2. He then swung at a 94 MPH fastball, hitting a line drive to Bryant. Bryant appeared to catch the ball on the fly, then stepped on third before firing across the diamond to first base.

However, replay showed that the ball hit the ground first. Unfortunately for the Reds, the play was not reviewable, so the play stood and the Cubs escaped the inning with no further damage.

The Cubs clawed back for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth but couldn’t overcome the large deficit. The missed call on the triple play didn’t end up mattering for the Reds.

