Cubs turn 5-3 triple play in loss to the Reds

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant turned a 5-3 triple play in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 12-7 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. It’s the first triple play of the 2020 season, the first since the Twins turned a 5-4-3 triple play against the Braves on August 7 last season, and the Cubs’ first triple play since May 10, 1997 when they turned an 8-5-4 triple play against the Giants.
The Reds already did some damage in the inning, scoring three runs to push their lead to 12-5. Cubs reliever Dillon Maples issued back-to-back walks, forcing in the Reds’ 12th run, before being relieved by Duane Underwood, still with no outs in the inning. Shogo Akiyama came to the plate, taking a pair of strikes to fall behind 0-2. He then swung at a 94 MPH fastball, hitting a line drive to Bryant. Bryant appeared to catch the ball on the fly, then stepped on third before firing across the diamond to first base.
However, replay showed that the ball hit the ground first. Unfortunately for the Reds, the play was not reviewable, so the play stood and the Cubs escaped the inning with no further damage.
The Cubs clawed back for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth but couldn’t overcome the large deficit. The missed call on the triple play didn’t end up mattering for the Reds.
The Reds got Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel back on Wednesday after the duo won their appeal, having sat out the previous three days due to illness. With those two back, the Reds’ offense returned. Moustakas hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Nick Castellanos struck a big blow in the fifth with a grand slam, and Senzel followed up later in the inning with a solo homer of his own to push the Reds’ lead to 9-0.
The Castellanos blast was hit 103.7 MPH off the bat and traveled 420 feet, according to Statcast.
Castellanos was one of the players lobbying for Moustakas and Senzel to return. He said, “If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these f***ing protocols, you know, Moose and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday. That’s obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup.”
The Reds’ bullpen melted down in the top of the seventh. Sonny Gray issued a leadoff walk and another runner reached with two outs on a Eugenio Suárez error. Brooks Raley relieved Gray but walked a batter, hit a batter to force in a run, then allowed a two-run single and a two-run double. Both runs charged to Gray were unearned, as he otherwise pitched brilliantly, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 over 6 2/3 innings. It’s a 9-5 game as of this writing. That grand slam is looming large.