Astros Dodgers benches clear
Benches clear between Astros, Dodgers in 2017 World Series rematch

By Bill BaerJul 29, 2020, 1:10 AM EDT
As previewed earlier, the Astros and Dodgers met up in a regular season game for the first time this season and, more importantly, for the first time since the Astros were punished by Major League Baseball for their cheating scheme used during the 2017 campaign to steal signs. The Astros ultimately defeated the Dodgers in the World Series to win the first championship in franchise history. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he didn’t expect his players to retaliate for the Astros’ transgressions. I suggested it might not happen due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing. Boy, were we naïve.

In the sixth inning, with the Dodgers leading 5-2, Joe Kelly threw a 3-0 fastball that sailed over Alex Bregman‘s head to the backstop. Michael Brantley then grounded into what could have been a 3-6-1 double play, but Brantley narrowly beat the throw. As Brantley crossed first base, he stepped on Kelly’s ankle, reminiscent of former Dodger Manny Machado spiking Brewers first baseman Jesús Aguilar’s ankle during Game 4 of the 2018 NLCS.

Later in the sixth, with runners on first and second, Kelly threw a first-pitch fastball that nearly hit Carlos Correa in the head. The ball sailed to the backstop and allowed both runners to advance. Correa glared at Kelly, who had come towards him in the event of a play at the plate. Kelly ultimately won the exchange, striking Correa out on a slider. As Kelly retreated from the mound towards the dugout, he made some exaggerated sad faces and barked, “Nice swing, b**ch” at Correa. The two teams’ benches emptied but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

The Dodgers went on to win 5-2. After the game, Kelly insisted he didn’t throw intentionally at Bregman or Correa, citing his own lack of control that went viral in April. Kelly’s wife Ashley posted a video of Kelly throwing a training device called CleanFuego in their back yard. The “ball” slipped and broke one of the windows of their house. It’s true that, even beyond the viral video, Kelly has at times struggled with his control. There is no way to definitively prove intent short of cartoon villain-like actions or his own admission, but it still doesn’t look good.

During the offseason, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a memorandum discouraging teams to retaliate against the Astros. Additionally, one of the temporary rules for the shortened 60-game 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic is that players and coaches can’t start altercations with other teams or argue with umpires in order to maintain proper social distancing. As one can see in the above video, there wasn’t much social distancing going on at a time in which around half of the Marlins’ active roster has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be held out of action for a week.

It will be interesting to see how Manfred handles this situation. The league looks really bad given the Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak. If Manfred does nothing, he reveals his own memorandums and temporary COVID-19 social distancing rules to be toothless during a pandemic, arguably when enforcement of rules are more important than ever. If Manfred does punish Kelly for throwing at Astros batters, and both teams for allowing their benches to clear, he will need to do so in a way that actually feels like a punishment rather than a short unpaid vacation and a slap on the wrist.

Dodgers, Astros square off in Houston tonight

Astros Dodgers
By Bill BaerJul 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT
The Dodgers and Astros are set to open a brief two-game series in Houston on Tuesday night. It’s their first meeting of the 2020 season, and their first meeting since Major League Baseball punished the Astros for their cheating scheme used in 2017 en route to a World Series, which they won over the Dodgers. Walker Buehler will oppose Framber Valdez.

There was some back-and-forth between members of the two clubs in the wake of MLB’s report on the Astros’ “banging scheme.” In mid-February, Dodgers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger said, “Everyone knows they stole the ring from us.” He called Astros owner Jim Crane “weak” and said that second baseman José Altuve “stole an MVP from Judge in ’17.”

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa responded the next day, saying Bellinger “either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all.” He insisted that the Astros “played clean” in 2018 and ’19. Correa also added that Altuve was “the one guy that didn’t use the trash can.”

There was some concern that the Astros would be targeted by opposing pitchers as retribution for their cheating ways — not just by the Dodgers, but the other 28 teams as well. Before the pandemic shut down the league in mid-March, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a memorandum discouraging teams from retaliating against the Astros. The pandemic has made it even tougher. In order to maintain social distancing, players and managers are not allowed to instigate altercations.

If nothing else, tonight’s matchup will at least cause us to wonder what might have been. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the 2017 World Series “would have been different” if the Astros hadn’t been stealing signs. He also said he didn’t expect his players to retaliate.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at least had something spicy to say. Via Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times, Pederson said he doesn’t think the winner of the 2020 World Series, a pandemic-shortened season, should have an asterisk next to their name. Pederson said, “They’re not cheating their way to get there.”