Another Marlins positive
Getty Images

Another Marlins positive test brings the total to 16 players, two staff

By Craig CalcaterraJul 29, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
13 Comments

Ken Rosenthal reports of another Marlins positive test. Yes, another player has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of players who have tested positive to 16. Two coaches/staff members in the traveling party have also tested positive, making it 18 in all.

As was reported yesterday, the Marlins schedule has been suspended until at least Monday. One wonders, however, if they will even be able to field a competitive team by then. Over at Baseball America this morning, Kyle Glaser wrote about how most observers believe that the Marlins’ top prospects aren’t ready for the majors yet and that there aren’t enough veterans on the 60-man expanded roster that can plausible fill holes at what passes for a major league product. They may, however, be forced up anyway.

Which is to say that, in light of yet another Marlins positive, to the extent the Marlins are able to field a team it may cause serious competitive integrity issues. The sort which Rob Manfred said would specifically guide his decisions with respect to continuing the season in the event of outbreaks. To wit, he said this earlier this month:

I don’t have a firm number of days in mind (to pause the season). I think the way that I think about it is in the vein of competitive integrity, in a 60-game season. If we have a team or two that’s really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can’t play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we’d have to think very, very hard about what we’re doing.

We have that exact situation now.

Joe Kelly suspended eight games by Major League Baseball

Joe Kelly suspended eight
Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 29, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games for his actions Tuesday night against the Astros. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been suspended one game, and Astros manager Dusty Baker received an undisclosed fine as well.

In the sixth inning, Kelly threw a pitch near the head of third baseman Alex Bregman. He did the same to shortstop Carlos Correa, then taunted Correa after striking him out to end the inning. Both teams’ benches emptied, but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

Eight games is a significant suspension for a reliever. It amounts to 13% of the season. A 162-game equivalent suspension would be 22 games.

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a memorandum during the offseason, advising teams to not retaliate against the Astros following the league’s report that the Astros cheated by stealing signs during their championship 2017 season. When the league resumed operations following a three and a half month pause due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the temporary rules for the 2020 season made it illegal for players to instigate altercations. Kelly’s suspension shows the league is at least taking the pandemic seriously and could also be viewed as finally taking beanball wars seriously.