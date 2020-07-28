Yankees-Phillies postponed once again

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game scheduled to be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia has been postponed. It’s the second straight day these two teams will be idled.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees are leaving Philadelphia today and will practice at Yankee Stadium tonight. The second two games of the four-game home-and-home series are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in the Bronx.

It is unclear at the moment if the Phillies are traveling or if they are staying in Philadelphia for the time being. They, as you are no doubt aware, played over the weekend against the now-COVID-wracked Miami Marlins. Sherman said that, based on what he’s hearing, there have not been any positive COVID-19 tests on the Phillies yet, but as epidemiologists weighing in on baseball’s protocols in recent days have noted, positive cases may take multiple days to appear after exposure. Indeed, the current consensus is that four to five days after exposure is when people tend to be the most contagious. That, according to epidemiologist Zach Binney, who has been weighing in frequently on pro sports COVID-19 protocols, counsels against the Phillies playing until at least this weekend. He called a one or two game postponement for the Phillies “optics.”

For now all we know now is that tonight’s Yankees Phillies game is postponed. In the meantime, Major League Baseball will continue to feel its way through all of this.

