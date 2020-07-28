Yankees-Phillies postponed once again

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game scheduled to be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia has been postponed. It’s the second straight day these two teams will be idled.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees are leaving Philadelphia today and will practice at Yankee Stadium tonight. The second two games of the four-game home-and-home series are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in the Bronx.
It is unclear at the moment if the Phillies are traveling or if they are staying in Philadelphia for the time being. They, as you are no doubt aware, played over the weekend against the now-COVID-wracked Miami Marlins. Sherman said that, based on what he’s hearing, there have not been any positive COVID-19 tests on the Phillies yet, but as epidemiologists weighing in on baseball’s protocols in recent days have noted, positive cases may take multiple days to appear after exposure. Indeed, the current consensus is that four to five days after exposure is when people tend to be the most contagious. That, according to epidemiologist Zach Binney, who has been weighing in frequently on pro sports COVID-19 protocols, counsels against the Phillies playing until at least this weekend. He called a one or two game postponement for the Phillies “optics.”
For now all we know now is that tonight’s Yankees Phillies game is postponed. In the meantime, Major League Baseball will continue to feel its way through all of this.
Ken Rosenthal reports of another Marlins positive test. Yes, another player has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of players who have tested positive to 16. Two coaches/staff members in the traveling party have also tested positive, making it 18 in all.
As was reported yesterday, the Marlins schedule has been suspended until at least Monday. One wonders, however, if they will even be able to field a competitive team by then. Over at Baseball America this morning, Kyle Glaser wrote about how most observers believe that the Marlins’ top prospects aren’t ready for the majors yet and that there aren’t enough veterans on the 60-man expanded roster that can plausible fill holes at what passes for a major league product. They may, however, be forced up anyway.
Which is to say that, in light of yet another Marlins positive, to the extent the Marlins are able to field a team it may cause serious competitive integrity issues. The sort which Rob Manfred said would specifically guide his decisions with respect to continuing the season in the event of outbreaks. To wit, he said this earlier this month:
I don’t have a firm number of days in mind (to pause the season). I think the way that I think about it is in the vein of competitive integrity, in a 60-game season. If we have a team or two that’s really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can’t play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we’d have to think very, very hard about what we’re doing.
We have that exact situation now.